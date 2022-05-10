LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 3

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will take on the Munster Reds (MUR) in the third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin, on Tuesday, 10 May.
The Leinster Lightning recorded a convincing seven-wicket win in their first Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 game, as they successfully chased down 186 against the North-West Warriors. Meanwhile, Munster Reds hunted down 249 with three wickets in hand and two overs to spare against the Northern Knights to start their campaign on a winning note as well.
LLG vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today
Leinster Lightning: Tim Tector, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell (c), Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mitchell Thompson, Jack Carty, Muzamil Sherzad, Josh Little.
Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, David Delany, Fionn Hand, Michael Frost, Liam McCarthy.
Match Details
LLG vs MUR, 3rd Match, Inter-Provincial ODD 2022
Date & Time: May 10th 2022, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Pitch Report
The track at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin, is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being pretty common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s LLG vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Peter Moor scored a solid 48 against the Northern Knights in addition to taking a couple of catches.
Batter
Harry Tector was superb with both the bat and ball against the North-West Warriors. He picked up two wickets before smashing an unbeaten 76 to guide LLG to a win.
All-rounder
George Dockrell was LLG's best bowler in the first game, returning with a five-wicket haul. He also notched up an unbeaten 21 with the bat.
Bowler
Michael Frost bowled a very good spell in MUR’s first game and had figures of 10-2-27-2.
Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
George Dockrell (LLG): 191 points
Harry Tector (LLG): 155 points
Matt Ford (MUR): 100 points
Curtis Campher (MUR): 85 points
Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 29 points
Important stats for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
George Dockrell: 21 runs & 5 wickets
Harry Tector: 76 runs & 2 wickets
Matt Ford: 71 runs
Curtis Campher: 12 runs & 2 wickets
LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction (Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Michael Frost, Tyrone Kane.
Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Michael Frost, David Delany.
Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Matt Ford.