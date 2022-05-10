LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 3

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will take on the Munster Reds (MUR) in the third match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin, on Tuesday, 10 May.

The Leinster Lightning recorded a convincing seven-wicket win in their first Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 game, as they successfully chased down 186 against the North-West Warriors. Meanwhile, Munster Reds hunted down 249 with three wickets in hand and two overs to spare against the Northern Knights to start their campaign on a winning note as well.

LLG vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today

Leinster Lightning: Tim Tector, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell (c), Barry McCarthy, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mitchell Thompson, Jack Carty, Muzamil Sherzad, Josh Little.

Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Murray Commins, Tyrone Kane, Curtis Campher, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, David Delany, Fionn Hand, Michael Frost, Liam McCarthy.

Match Details

LLG vs MUR, 3rd Match, Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: May 10th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin, is likely to be a good one to bat on, with big scores being pretty common at the venue. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s LLG vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Moor scored a solid 48 against the Northern Knights in addition to taking a couple of catches.

Batter

Harry Tector was superb with both the bat and ball against the North-West Warriors. He picked up two wickets before smashing an unbeaten 76 to guide LLG to a win.

All-rounder

George Dockrell was LLG's best bowler in the first game, returning with a five-wicket haul. He also notched up an unbeaten 21 with the bat.

Bowler

Michael Frost bowled a very good spell in MUR’s first game and had figures of 10-2-27-2.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

George Dockrell (LLG): 191 points

Harry Tector (LLG): 155 points

Matt Ford (MUR): 100 points

Curtis Campher (MUR): 85 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 29 points

Important stats for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team

George Dockrell: 21 runs & 5 wickets

Harry Tector: 76 runs & 2 wickets

Matt Ford: 71 runs

Curtis Campher: 12 runs & 2 wickets

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction (Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Michael Frost, Tyrone Kane.

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Harry Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Michael Frost, David Delany.

Captain: Andy Balbirnie. Vice-captain: Matt Ford.

Edited by Samya Majumdar