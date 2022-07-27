LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022, Match 13

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will take on Munster Reds (MUR) in the 13th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin on Wednesday, July 27.
The last two games for both teams have been washed out. Prior to that, the two sides squared off against each other, with the match ending in a tie via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The Munster Reds are yet to lose a game in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 and have three wins, one tie and two no-results to their name. The Leinster Lightning have also played six games, returning with one win, two losses, one tie and two no-results.
LLG vs MUR Probable Playing 11 today
Leinster Lightning: Andy Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Seamus Lynch, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Jack Carty, Josh Little, Mikey O'Reilly.
Munster Reds: Peter Moor (c & wk), Matt Ford, Gareth Delany, Tyrone Kane, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Cormac Hassett, David Delany, Liam McCarthy, Michael Frost.
Match Details
LLG vs MUR, Match 13, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022
Date & Time: July 27th 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin is likely to be a good one to bat on, with high scores being common at the venue. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Today’s Leinster LLG vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Peter Moor has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 118.84 in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022 so far.
Batter
Kevin O'Brien has been in good form, smashing 109 runs at a strike rate of 213.72.
All-rounders
Gareth Delany has amassed 124 runs at a strike rate of 182.35 in addition to taking seven wickets.
Simi Singh has picked up seven wickets and scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 151.38.
Bowler
Tyrone Kane has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022. He has mustered 129 runs and taken five wickets.
Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Gareth Delany (MUR): 445 points
Tyrone Kane (MUR): 365 points
Simi Singh (LLG): 360 points
Curtis Campher (MUR): 332 points
Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 170 points
Important stats for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Gareth Delany: 124 runs & 7 wickets
Tyrone Kane: 129 runs & 5 wickets
Curtis Campher: 74 runs & 7 wickets
Simi Singh: 109 runs & 7 wickets
Andy Balbirnie: 102 runs
LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Jack Carty, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, David Delany.
Captain: Gareth Delany. Vice-captain: Simi Singh.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie, Jack Carty, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy.
Captain: Harry Tector. Vice-captain: Tyrone Kane.