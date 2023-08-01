LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, Match 13

The 13th game of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will see Leinster Lightning (LLG) square off against Munster Reds (MUR) at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason on Tuesday, August 1.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LLG vs MUR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Leinster are winless in three games, while Munster have won one of their last three games. Leinster will give it their all to win the game, but Munster are expected to prevail.

LLG vs MUR Match Details

The 13th game of the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy will be played on August 1 at the Bready Cricket Club in Magheramason at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LLG vs MUR, Match 13

Date and Time: August 1, 2023; 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who're tactically talented should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

LLG vs MUR Form Guide

LLG - Won none of their last three games

MUR - Won one of their last three games

LLG vs MUR Probable Playing XIs

LLG

No injury update

Seamus Lynch, Tim Tector (c), Adam Rosslee, Greg Ford, Mark Donegan (wk), Samuel Harbinson, Reuben Wilson, Joe Carroll, Amish Sidhu, Gavin Hoey, Fionn Hand

MUR

No injury update

Murray Commins, Peter Moor (c & wk), Alistair Frost, Curtis Campher, Tyrone Kane, Matt Ford, Nathan McGuire, Ryan Joyce, Carson McCullough, Mike Frost, Josh Manley

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Donegan

Donegan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. P Moor is another good pick.

Batters

M Commins

T Tector and Commins are the two best batter picks. M Ford played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Harbinson

C Campher and Harbinson are the best all-rounder, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Kane is another good pick.

Bowlers

F Hand

The top bowler picks are A Sidhu and F Hand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Wilson is another good pick.

LLG vs MUR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Harbinson

Harbinson bat sin the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

C Campher

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Campher the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for LLG vs MUR, Match 13

T Kane

S Harbinson

F Hand

M Commins

C Campher

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Donegan

Batters: M Commins, T Tector, S Lynch, M Ford

All-rounders: S Harbinson, S Lynch, T Kane, C Campher

Bowlers: F Hand, A Sidhu

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Donegan

Batters: M Commins, T Tector, S Lynch, N McGuire

All-rounders: S Harbinson, G Hoey, T Kane, C Campher

Bowlers: F Hand, A Sidhu