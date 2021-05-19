LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup Match - May 20, 2021

The Leinster Lightning will lock horns with Munster Reds in the sixth match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup at the Pembroke Cricket Club on Thursday.

The Leinster Lightning started their Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup campaign with victories over North West Warriors and Northern Knights. However, they lost to the Knights by five wickets in their last outing.

Munster Reds, meanwhile, have played just one game in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup so far, losing against North West Warriors. They will be eager to get off the mark in the competition at the earliest.

Squads to choose from

Leinster Lightning

George Dockrell, Rory Anders, Andy Balbirnie, Peter Chase, Jonathan Garth, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Munster Reds

Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, PJ Moor, Amish Sidhu.

Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Kevin O'Brien, Jack Tector, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell (c), Simi Singh, Tim Tector, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, David O'Halloran, Josh Little

Munster Reds

Tyrone Kane (c), Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Seamus Lynch, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Greg Ford, Peter Moor (wk), Fionn Hand, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu, Josh Manley

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Match 6

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club

Date and Time: 20th May, 3:15 PM IST

Pitch report

The surface at the Pembroke Cricket Club has been a sporting one so far in the Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup, with both batsmen and bowlers reaping benefits. While the spinners will be able to extract turn off the track in the middle overs, the batters can play shots on the up, with the ball coming nicely on to the bat. One can expect the first innings score to be around 250-270 runs in the 50-over format at the venue.

Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LLG vs MUR)

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team - Ireland Inter-Provincial Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, David O'Halloran

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Andy Balbirnie, Tim Tector, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Peter Chase, Aaron Cawley, Amish Sidhu

Captain: Curtis Campher. Vice-captain: Simi Singh