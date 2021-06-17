LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 18, 2021

Leinster Lightning will take on Munster Reds in the 1st match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin.

The Leinster Lightning have won the tournament a record five times so far and will be looking to continue their dominance in the shortest format of the game. Their last title victory came in 2018 against the Northern Knights. The George Dockrell-led Lightning were impressive in the recent 50-over tournament as well.

Meanwhile, Munster Reds have some impressive performers on their side, with Tyrone Kane leading from the front. However, they had a forgetful outing in the recent 50-over Cup with three defeats and finished at the bottom of the points table. With the shortest format suiting their players’ game, we can expect Munster Reds to fire on all cylinders in this tournament.

Squads to choose from

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Munster Reds

Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Seamus Lynch, Peter Moor

Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker

Munster Reds

Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Aaron Cawley, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Amish Sidhu, Curtis Campher, Matt Ford, Peter Moor, Seamus Lynch

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds, Match 1

Date and Time: 18th June, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pembroke Cricket Club is on the slower side, with the medium pacers doing exceptionally well throughout the game. With batsmen getting decent assistance in powerplay overs, one can expect the average first innings score to be around 150-170.

Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Murray Commins, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Aaron Cawley

Captain: Curtis Campher Vice-captain: Tyrone Kane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Moor, Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Greg Ford, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Aaron Cawley

Captain: Simi Singh Vice-captain: Greg Ford

