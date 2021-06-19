LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 19th, 2021

In the third match of Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2021, Leinster Lightning face the Northern Knights on June 19 in Dublin.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaign. The Leinster Lightning won their season opener comprehensively by seven wickets, while the Northern Knights lost the game by a similar margin.

The Leinster Lightning will hope to put up a solid showing once again, whereas the Northern Knights will hope to open their account in the tournament with a win.

Both units have some tested and proven members in their ranks. On that note, here are three players who can be your captain and vice-captain picks for your Dream 11 team for the upcoming Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 fixture.

3 Best Dream11 captain or vice-captain choices for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match

#3 James McCollum

Northern Knights opening batsman James McCollum is a fine young batsman. In the previous match, he offered glimpses of his talent, scoring 48 runs in just 37 balls.

With form on his side, he will hope to score big for the Knights in their upcoming Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 fixture.

#2 George Dockrell

India v Ireland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Leinster Lightning skipper George Dockrell is an experienced all-rounder in Irish Cricket. Having represented Ireland at international level, Dockrell has all the experience and skill in his armory to deliver with the bat.

In the previous fixture of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20, Dockrell led the side from the front and scored an unbeaten 48 from 30 balls. His slow left-arm spin is also a useful option for the team.

#3 Simi Singh

Lions v Ireland: Warm-Up Game

Simi Singh is another prominent all-rounder in Irish cricket. He is a right-handed batsman and a witty off-spinner who plays for Leinster Lightning.

He has been in great form lately with both the bat and the ball. While playing the role of an opener in the previous game, Simi Singh produced a beautiful knock of 44 runs off just 23 balls. He was solid with the ball as well and picked up a wicket while conceding only 26 runs from his quota of four overs.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee