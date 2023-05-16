LLG vs NK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Ireland Men’s ODD – May 16, 2023

Leinster Lightning (LLG) and Northern Knights (NK) are set to face each other in the Ireland Men’s ODD on Tuesday, May 16. The Sydney Parade in Dublin will host the contest.

The match will consist of a number of players, who are back from playing in the ODI series against Tamim Iqbal’s Bangladesh. Hence, some high-quality cricket can be expected on the day.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LLG vs NK game.

#3 Harry Tector (LLG) – 9 credits

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Harry Tector finished as only one of the two batters to have scored over 1000 runs in the World Cup 2023 Super League along with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Recently, he also scored a hundred against Bangladesh at County Ground in Chelmsford and his confidence will be high. Hence, fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the LLG vs NK match.

#2 Simi Singh (LLG) – 8.5 credits

Lions v Ireland: Warm Up Game

Simi Singh is an all-rounder of the highest order and fantasy users should not leave him out of their teams for the LLG vs NK match. He has scored 1558 runs in List A cricket at an average of 29.39 with two centuries and six half-centuries to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 78 wickets from 74 matches with two four wicket-hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Mark Adair (NK) – 9 credits

Australia v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mark Adair is very much known for his bowling as he has picked up 72 wickets from 62 innings in List A cricket at an economy rate of 5.70 with three four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts. Adair has scored 935 runs in 53 innings at an average of 23.97 and a strike-rate of 107.84 with a top score of 108 to show for his efforts.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's LLG vs NK Ireland Men's ODD? Mark Adair Harry Tector 0 votes