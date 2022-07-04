LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, Match 12

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will take on the Northern Knights (NK) in the 12th match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount, Dublin on Monday, July 4.

The Leinster Lightning have had three of their Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 games washed out. Apart from that, they have one win and one loss and are third in the points table. The Northern Knights, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have just one win, three losses and one no-result to their name.

LLG vs NK Probable Playing 11 today

Leinster Lightning: Jack Tector, Simi Singh, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Greg Ford, Gavin Hoey, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Mikey O'Reilly.

Northern Knights: James McCollum, Aniruddha Chore, Ruhan Pretorius, Jeremy Lawlor, Mark Adair (c), Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair, Thomas Mayes, Josh Manley, Ben White, Matthew Humphreys.

Match Details

LLG vs NK, Match 12, Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022

Date & Time: July 4th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s LLG vs NK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aniruddha Chore has been batting really well in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022, having accumulated 151 runs in three innings so far.

Batter

Harry Tector has amassed 171 runs in four matches, while also chipping in with a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

George Dockrell has scored 71 runs in three innings in addition to taking six wickets.

Ruhan Pretorius is the Northern Knights' leading wicket-taker in the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 with six wickets at an economy rate of 4.79.

Bowler

Mark Adair, who has already smashed a century in the tournament, has also claimed three scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

George Dockrell (LLG): 300 points

Mark Adair (NK): 297 points

Harry Tector (LLG): 300 points

Ruhan Pretorius (NK): 245 points

Andy Balbirnie (LLG): 155 points

Important stats for LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction Team

George Dockrell: 71 runs & 6 wickets

Harry Tector: 171 runs & 2 wickets

Andy Balbirnie: 101 runs

Ruhan Pretorius: 6 wickets

Mark Adair: 140 runs & 3 wickets

LLG vs NK Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aniruddha Chore, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, James McCollum, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Josh Manley.

Captain: George Dockrell. Vice-captain: Mark Adair.

Dream11 Team for Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights - Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aniruddha Chore, Andy Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Ruhan Pretorius, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ben White.

Captain: Harry Tector. Vice-captain: Ruhan Pretorius.

