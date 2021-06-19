LLG vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Inter Provincial T20 Cup - June 19, 2021

Leinster Lightning and Northern Knights will clash in the third match of the Inter Provincial T20 Cup at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin on Saturday.

Leinster Lightning started the tournament with a grand seven-wicket win over Munster Reds in their season opener. The Lightning, led by George Dockrell, would love to continue their winning momentum in today's game.

Meanwhile, defending champions Northern Knights faced initial hiccups in their start to the competition against the North West Warriors. The Knights have had some impressive performances in the past and they know how to get going in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Jack Tector, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders, Tim Tector, Jonathan Garth, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker, David O'Halloran

Northern Knights

Harry Tector, James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, James Cameron-Dow, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Paul Stirling, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock, Ross Adair

Probable Playing XIs

Leinster Lightning

Andy Balbirnie, Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell (c), Josh Little, Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Jonathan Garth, Jamie Grassi, Tim Tector, David O'Halloran

Northern Knights

Harry Tector (c), James McCollum, Jeremy Lawlor, Benjamin White, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Luke Georgeson, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius, Neil Rock (wk), Ross Adair

Match Details

Match: Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights, Match 3

Venue: Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin

Date and Time (IST): 19th June, 3:30 PM

Pitch report

A competitive clash beckons at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. The surface has already looked slow in the first two games and it’s going to be a tough one for the batsmen going into this match. The spinners should be able to extract a lot of momentum from this wicket.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first since the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Inter Provincial T20 Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LLG vs NK)

LLG vs NK Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Andrew Balbirnie, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson, Ruhan Pretorius, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O'Halloran

Captain: Luke Georgeson Vice-captain: Simi Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Jeremy Lawlor, James McCollum, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Luke Georgeson, Ross Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, David O'Halloran

Captain: James McCollum Vice-captain: Jeremy Lawlor

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee