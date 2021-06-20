LLG vs. NWW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 match - June 20th, 2021

The Leinster Lightning face North West Warriors in Match No. 5 of the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy 2021 at Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin.

Both teams have had an identical Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy campaign so far. The North West Warriors have a win and a loss from two games. The Leinster Lightning has had similar results as well.

However, the North West Warriors top the table based on superior Net Run-Rate (NRR). Leinster Lightning is thus second in the table.

This, therefore, will be a top-of-the-table clash. Both sides are coming off a loss and will want to get back to winning ways.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team as the Leinster Lightning and North West Warriors take on each other in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

#3 Andrew Balbirnie

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie has close to 1000 T20I and 2000 T20 runs. The Leinster Lightning batsman scored 42 runs in their previous match against the Northern Knights.

Balbirnie has been an integral part of the Irish setup. He is a reliable batsman at the top of the order. He will be a good inclusion for your Dream11 team for this contest.

#2 Andrew McBrine

North West Warriors skipper Andrew McBrine is a fine all-round cricketer. He scored a valuable 41 with the bat and returned with figures of 1/24 with the ball in the side's previous game against Munster Reds.

He has an economy of just 5.50. His all-round ability can earn your Dream11 team extra points as well.

#1 Joshua Little

England v Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Leinster Lightning's left-arm seamer Joshua Little is the leading wicket-taker in this Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy so far. He has picked up five wickets with the best figures of 3/26 in their previous game.

He has an average of 9.40 and an economy of 5.87. Little was brilliant in the recently concluded limited-overs series against the Netherlands as well.

Little is also equally capable with the bat. Apart from picking up three wickets in the previous game, he scored a quick-fire unbeaten 14-ball 27.

He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team as the Leinster Lightning face North West Warriors in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy clash.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar