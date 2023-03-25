Lanka Lions vs Karavali United Cricket Club - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Lanka Lions (LLK) will take on Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) in the fifth match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LLK vs KUCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Karavali United Cricket Club recently played in the Kuwait Challengers T20 Cup but did not have a great run. They lost four and one game was washed out and they will be looking to turn things around in this competition.

Meanwhile, Lanka Lions were not a part of that tournament and they will be eyeing a strong start.

LLK vs KUCC, Match Details

The 5th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Lanka Lions and Karavali United Cricket Club will be played on March 25, 2023, at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LLK vs KUCC

Date & Time: March 25, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and have defended it successfully. There could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

LLK vs KUCC Probable Playing 11 today

Lanka Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lanka Lions Probable Playing XI: Ashan Chathuranga (wk), Dmingu Dhanushka, Nalaka Dayan, Don Manjula, Saliya Wasanth, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna, Naflan Nawas, Nishanta Perera, Shamil Jiffri, Mohamed Careem, and Nipun Madushan.

Karavali United Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karavali United Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Nikhil Rao (wk), Anooplal Jayalal, Shaik Mokhadder, Venkata Ramesh, Raghu Kumar (c), Fayaz Afzal, Anas Muslimveetil, Satyanarayana Raju-I, Mallesh Biakani, and Kamlesh Kumar.

Today’s LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ashan Chathuranga

Ashan Chathuranga is very safe behind the stumps. The LLK wicketkeeper-batter can also chip in usefully with the bat as well.

Top Batter Pick

Fayaz Afzal

Fayaz Afzal can prove to be effective with both bat and ball. He made 40 runs at a strike rate of 108.11 and took three scalps with the ball in the Kuwait Challengers.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shaik Mokhadder

Shaik Mokhadder struck the ball really well in the Kuwait Challengers. He accumulated 100 runs while striking at 181.82. He can chip in nicely with the ball too.

Top Bowler Pick

Kamlesh Kumar

Kamlesh Kumar is someone who can pick wickets regularly. He recently took three wickets in as many games in the Kuwait Challengers.

LLK vs KUCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdulaziz Adbulkarim

Abdulaziz Adbulkarim could have a big all-round impact. The KUCC all-rounder scored 101 runs in three innings while striking at 155.38 in the Kuwait Challengers. With the ball, he has got four wickets.

Nalaka Dayan

Nalaka Dayan is one of the premier batters for LLK. He has the ability to get big runs at the top of the order and he can score boundaries regularly.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdulaziz Adbulkarim (KUCC)

Nalaka Dayan (LLK)

Fayaz Afzal (KUCC)

Shaik Mokhadder (KUCC)

Shamil Jiffri (LLK)

LLK vs KUCC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna, Nalaka Dayan and Fayaz Afzal will be the ones to watch out for.

LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs Karavali United Cricket Club - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Ashan Chathuranga, Nikhil Rao

Batters: Nalaka Dayan, Venkata Ramesh, Fayaz Afzal

All-rounders: Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna

Bowlers: Shamil Jiffri, Kamlesh Kumar, Mohamed Careem

LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Lanka Lions vs Karavali United Cricket Club - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Ashan Chathuranga

Batters: Nalaka Dayan, Fayaz Afzal, Anooplal Jayalal

All-rounders: Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Naflan Nawas, Nishanta Perera

Bowlers: Kamlesh Kumar, Mallesh Biakani, Nipun Madushan

