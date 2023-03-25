Lanka Lions vs Karavali United Cricket Club - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Lanka Lions (LLK) will take on Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) in the fifth match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LLK vs KUCC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Karavali United Cricket Club recently played in the Kuwait Challengers T20 Cup but did not have a great run. They lost four and one game was washed out and they will be looking to turn things around in this competition.
Meanwhile, Lanka Lions were not a part of that tournament and they will be eyeing a strong start.
LLK vs KUCC, Match Details
The 5th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between Lanka Lions and Karavali United Cricket Club will be played on March 25, 2023, at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: LLK vs KUCC
Date & Time: March 25, 2023, 11.30 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
Pitch Report
The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and have defended it successfully. There could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.
LLK vs KUCC Probable Playing 11 today
Lanka Lions Team News
No major injury concerns.
Lanka Lions Probable Playing XI: Ashan Chathuranga (wk), Dmingu Dhanushka, Nalaka Dayan, Don Manjula, Saliya Wasanth, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna, Naflan Nawas, Nishanta Perera, Shamil Jiffri, Mohamed Careem, and Nipun Madushan.
Karavali United Cricket Club Team News
No major injury concerns.
Karavali United Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Nikhil Rao (wk), Anooplal Jayalal, Shaik Mokhadder, Venkata Ramesh, Raghu Kumar (c), Fayaz Afzal, Anas Muslimveetil, Satyanarayana Raju-I, Mallesh Biakani, and Kamlesh Kumar.
Today’s LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Ashan Chathuranga
Ashan Chathuranga is very safe behind the stumps. The LLK wicketkeeper-batter can also chip in usefully with the bat as well.
Top Batter Pick
Fayaz Afzal
Fayaz Afzal can prove to be effective with both bat and ball. He made 40 runs at a strike rate of 108.11 and took three scalps with the ball in the Kuwait Challengers.
Top All-rounder Pick
Shaik Mokhadder
Shaik Mokhadder struck the ball really well in the Kuwait Challengers. He accumulated 100 runs while striking at 181.82. He can chip in nicely with the ball too.
Top Bowler Pick
Kamlesh Kumar
Kamlesh Kumar is someone who can pick wickets regularly. He recently took three wickets in as many games in the Kuwait Challengers.
LLK vs KUCC match captain and vice-captain choices
Abdulaziz Adbulkarim
Abdulaziz Adbulkarim could have a big all-round impact. The KUCC all-rounder scored 101 runs in three innings while striking at 155.38 in the Kuwait Challengers. With the ball, he has got four wickets.
Nalaka Dayan
Nalaka Dayan is one of the premier batters for LLK. He has the ability to get big runs at the top of the order and he can score boundaries regularly.
5 Must-picks with player stats for LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Abdulaziz Adbulkarim (KUCC)
Nalaka Dayan (LLK)
Fayaz Afzal (KUCC)
Shaik Mokhadder (KUCC)
Shamil Jiffri (LLK)
LLK vs KUCC match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna, Nalaka Dayan and Fayaz Afzal will be the ones to watch out for.
LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Ashan Chathuranga, Nikhil Rao
Batters: Nalaka Dayan, Venkata Ramesh, Fayaz Afzal
All-rounders: Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Dilip Kumara-Senawirathna
Bowlers: Shamil Jiffri, Kamlesh Kumar, Mohamed Careem
LLK vs KUCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ashan Chathuranga
Batters: Nalaka Dayan, Fayaz Afzal, Anooplal Jayalal
All-rounders: Shaik Mokhadder, Abdulaziz Adbulkarim, Naflan Nawas, Nishanta Perera
Bowlers: Kamlesh Kumar, Mallesh Biakani, Nipun Madushan
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.