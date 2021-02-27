LMT vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spanish Championship Match - February 28th, 2021

La Manga Torrevieja will lock horns with Minhaj CC in a Spanish Championship 2021 fixture at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Sunday.

La Manga Torrevieja have international players such as Adam Alger, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Jack Perman, and Tom Vine in their ranks.

Minhaj CC, on the other hand, have four trophies in their cabinet so far. They are one of the oldest and most consistent clubs in the country, and will start Sunday's fixture as clear favorites.

Spanish Championship 2021: Squads to choose from

Minhaj CC

Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, MD Uneeb Shah, Mohammad Nadeen, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Riaz, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja

Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Theo Rumistrzewicz, Tom Vine, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Jack Perman, Paul Hennessy, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Minhaj CC

Faizan Ali, Jafar Iqbal, Mohammad Arslan, Usman Mushtaq, Waqas Basharat, Amar Shahzad, Yasin Javaid, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Alumdar Hussain, and Mubashar Ali.

La Manga Torrevieja

Akash Panchal, Joel Brook, Stuart Simkins, Tom Culshaw, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Tom Vine, Jack Perman, Ravi Panchal, Adam Alger, and Charlie Hunt.

Match Details

Match: La Manga Torrevieja vs Minhaj CC, Match 3

Date: 28th February 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track in Barcelona is generally favors the batsmen. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

While pacers might get some assistance if they bowl in the right areas, spinners will hardly enjoy bowling at the Montjuic Olympic Ground.

Spanish Championship 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LMT vs MIN)

LMT vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction - Spanish Championship 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Alger, Akash Panchal, Tom Culshaw, Joel Brook, Jack Perman, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Connor Wood, Usman Mushtaq, Muhammad Riaz, Yasin Javid, Amar Shahzad.

Captain: Adam Alger; Vice-captain: Muhammad Riaz

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Alger, Jafar Iqbal, Stuart Simkins, Joel Brook, Jack Perman, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Connor Wood, Usman Mushtaq, Muhammad Riaz, Yasin Javid, Amar Shahzad.

Captain: Usman Mushtaq; Vice-captain: Charlie Rumistrzewicz