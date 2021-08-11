LND vs GOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo Matches 35 & 36

Lund will take on Goteborg City in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Wednesday.

Lund have won three out of their four ECS T10 Malmo matches and are comfortably perched atop the Group B points table. They will head into Wednesday's double-header on the back of a massive 73-run victory over Hisingen. Goteborg City have also won three out of their four matches and are currently second in the Group B standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Malmo match against Malmohus by four wickets.

LND vs GOC Probable Playing 11 Today

LND XI

Hardeep Virk (C & WK), Debarchan Dash, Oktai Gholami, Wahab Hassan, Ashfaq Ali, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Praveen Papareddy, Priyesh Ranjan, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Haroon Malik, Inder Singh.

GOC XI

Abu Zar (C), Rahim Safi, Umar Usman (WK), Mahib Shahin, Danyal Siddiqui, Manoj Revanth, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Ashad Ali, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan.

Match Details

LND vs GOC, Match 35 & 36, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 11th August 2021, 04:00 PM & 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club has favored the batsmen, the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings.

Today’s LND vs GOC Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Hardeep Virk: Virk is a quality batsman who has scored 69 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 186.48 in four matches.

Batsmen

Abu Zar: Zar, who has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of close to 183 in four matches, is the leading run-scorer for Goteborg City this season.

Danyal Siddiqui: Siddiqui is yet to fire in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored just 20 runs while picking up a wicket in four matches.

All-rounders

Mahib Shahin: He has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 151.22 and also picked up six wickets in four outings. Shahin is surely a must-have pick for your LND vs GOC fantasy team.

Debarchan Dash: Dash can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has scored 67 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 216.12 while also taking two wickets.

Bowlers

Wahab Hassan: Hassan, who has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 251.61, also picked up four wickets in four ECS T10 Malmo matches.

Ashad Ali: Ali had a great outing in the last match against Malmohus, taking two wickets for only seven runs. He is a top-quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in LND vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Mahib Shahin (GOC) - 346 points

Rahim Safi (GOC) - 285 points

Wahab Hassan (LND) - 262 points

Debarchan Dash (LND) - 205 points

Abu Zar (GOC) - 164 points

Important stats for LND vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Hassan: 78 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 251.61 and ER - 10.40

Mahib Shahin: 62 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 151.22 and ER - 9.62

Rahim Safi: 83 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 276.66 and ER - 8.66

Debarchan Dash: 67 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 216.12 and ER - 7.83

Abu Zar: 86 runs in 4 matches; SR - 182.97

LND vs GOC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

LND vs GOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardeep Virk, Oktai Gholami, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Danyal Siddiqui, Abu Zar, Debarchan Dash, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Wahab Hassan, Ashad Ali, Haroon Malik.

Captain: Debarchan Dash. Vice-captain: Mahib Shahin.

LND vs GOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hardeep Virk, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Danyal Siddiqui, Abu Zar, Debarchan Dash, Ashfaq Ali, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Inder Singh, Wahab Hassan, Hasibur Rahman.

Captain: Mahib Shahin. Vice-captain: Debarchan Dash.

Edited by Samya Majumdar