LND vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo Matches 37 & 38

Lund will be up against Landskrona in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Thursday.

Lund have won three out of their six ECS T10 Malmo matches and are currently third in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Goteborg City by nine wickets. Landskrona have also won three out of their six ECS T10 Malmo matches and presently find themselves just below their upcoming opponents in the Group B standings. They beat Hisingens by a massive 61-run margin in their last match.

LND vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

LND XI

Hardeep Virk (C & WK), Debarchan Dash, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Oktai Gholami, Haroon Malik, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Javed Mohamad, Ashfaq Ali, Inder Singh, Praveen Papareddy, Wahab Hassan.

LAN XI

Saghar Hanif (C), Imran Kiyani, Nadeem Khan (WK), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Qaiser Zaman, Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Sai Krishna.

Match Details

LND vs LAN, Match 37 & 38, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 12th August 2021, 12:00 PM & 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club has turned out to be a tricky one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 81 runs. While a few teams have failed to score big on this wicket, others studied the pitch well and managed to reap fruitful rewards. Teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board as most of the ECS T10 Malmo games played here have been won by sides batting first.

Today’s LND vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Hardeep Virk: Virk has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of 176.74. He is a top-quality batsman who can score a big knock today.

Batsmen

Saghar Hanif: The Landskrona skipper has scored 73 runs while picking up seven wickets in six ECS T10 Malmo matches. He is someone who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Tuseef Walayat: He is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Thursday. Walayat has scored 101 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 246.34 in four matches this season.

All-rounders

Imran Kiyani: Kiyani has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 150-plus and also picked up eight wickets in his six outings.

Debarchan Dash: Dash has scored 92 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 230 while also taking three wickets in six ECS T10 Malmo matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Lund this season.

Bowlers

Amritanshu Singh: He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 9.26 and also scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 200.

Wahab Hassan: Hassan has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 10.40 and also scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 250-plus this season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LND vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) - 498 points

Saghar Hanif (LAN) - 353 points

Amritanshu Singh (LAN) - 305 points

Debarchan Dash (LND) - 289 points

Rameez Dalvi (LAN) - 283 points

Important Stats for LND vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani: 135 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 151.68 and ER - 10.63

Debarchan Dash: 92 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 230.00 and ER - 6.90

Saghar Hanif: 73 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 155.31 and ER - 8.66

Wahab Hassan: 78 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 251.61 and ER - 10.40

Amritanshu Singh: 22 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 9.25

LND vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

LND vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardeep Virk, Qaiser Zaman, Saghar Hanif, Tuseef Walayat, Debarchan Dash, Imran Kiyani, Rameez Dalvi, Inder Singh, Wahab Hassan, Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata.

Captain: Imran Kiyani. Vice-captain: Debarchan Dash.

LND vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oktai Gholami, Qaiser Zaman, Saghar Hanif, Tuseef Walayat, Debarchan Dash, Ashfaq Ali, Imran Kiyani, Rameez Dalvi, Inder Singh, Wahab Hassan, Amritanshu Singh.

Captain: Debarchan Dash. Vice-captain: Imran Kiyani.

Edited by Samya Majumdar