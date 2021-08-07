LND vs MAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malmo match - August 7th, 2021

Malmohus will lock horns with Lund in Match No. 21 and 22 of ECS T10 Malmo 2021 on August 7 at Landskrona Cricket Club. These will be the first two matches of Group B, with both teams hoping to put their best foot forward.

Malmohus (MAL) enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages last term in the ECS T10 Malmo, but they lost to eventual winner Ariana AKIF in the semi-final. On the other hand, Lund are embarking on their debut season at ECS T10 Malmo.

Having said that, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team for this fixture of ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Lund and Malmohus.

#3 Debarchan Dash

Debarchan Dash is one of the most prolific all-rounders in the Lund squad. When a team has the highest run-getter of the previous season on their side, the group’s morale is bound to shoot through the roof.

Having played six matches, Dash amassed 210 runs at a blazing strike rate of 233.33. Not only that, but he also accounted for six wickets. To say the least, he will be the player to watch out for in ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

#2 Dheeraj Malhotra

Dheeraj Malhotra was one of the most important players in the Malmohus setup last year. Ending the season with the highest run-scorer, Dheeraj collected 171 runs in just six innings. He was one of the main reasons behind Malmohus’ success.

He is also a handy bowler who can chip in with an over or two for his team. Malmohus will rely heavily upon Dheeraj to deliver in ECS T10 Malmo 2021 as well.

#1 Ashish Rajput

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Ashish Rajput ended the 2020 ECS T10 Malmo season as the joint highest wicket-taker with a total of eight wickets against his name. His credentials get even more worthy as he is the type of bowler who will keep chipping in with wickets while keeping the flow of runs in check.

Rajput will be seen leading the bowling pack for Malmohus at ECS T10 Malmo 2021.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee