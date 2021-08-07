LND vs MAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo MatchES 21 & 22

Lund (LND) will take on Malmohus (MAM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Saturday.

Both sides, who have amazing players in their squads, will start their ECS T10 Malmo campaign with today's double-header. While Malmohus reached the semi-finals of the previous ECS competition they participated in, Lund will be making their ECS debut in this tournament.

LND vs MAM Probable Playing 11 Today

LND XI

H Virk, Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan, Ashfaq Ali, Oktai Gholami, P Ranjan, M Usman Zia, G Lijo Thomas, V Srinivas, C Rai, H Malik

MAM XI

Ankit Gupta, Raseka Danasekara, Dheeraj Malhotra, N Anwari, Sheron Nord, Faraz Muneer, S Hussain, G Krishna, R Ashraf, N Madhavan, M Kunapali

Match Details

LND vs MAM, ECS Sweden Match 21 and 22

Date and Time: 7th August, 2021, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo is expected to be a batting paradise and it won’t be surprising to see teams post big scores regularly on this ground. Anything above 100 could prove to be par at the venue.

Today’s LND vs MAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ankit Gupta is more than a solid choice for this role. He amassed over 150 runs in the 2020 campaign and can take on any bowling attack head on.

Batsmen

Dheeraj Malhotra is yet another exciting player who will be out to prove his mettle. He was extremely influential last season, scoring 171 runs in six innings while also picking up four wickets.

All-rounders

Debarchan Dash was in excellent form last year. He scored 210 runs at a strike rate of over 200. Dash can be considered as a captaincy choice for your LND vs MAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Gopi Krishna is an extremely valuable player who can change the course of the game with both the bat and ball.

Bowlers

Faraz Muneer is expected to lead the line for his side. He picked up six wickets last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in LND vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

Debarchan Dash (LND)

Oktai Gholami (LND)

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM)

Ankit Gupta (MAM)

Faraz Muneer (MAM)

Important stats for LND vs MAM Dream11 prediction team

Debarchan Dash – 210 runs

Oktai Gholami – 3 wickets

Dheeraj Malhotra – 171 runs

Ankit Gupta – 152 runs

Faraz Muneer – 6 wickets

LND vs MAM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

LND vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: O Gholami, A Gupta, K S Bharaj, D Malhotra, R Ashraf, D Dash, G Krishna, R T Vangeepuram, I Singh, U Safi, F Muneer

Captain: D Dash. Vice-captain: D Malhotra

LND vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, K S Bharaj, D Malhotra, R Ashraf, D Dash, G Krishna, K Shahzad, R T Vangeepuram, I Singh, U Safi, F Muneer

Captain: G Krishna. Vice-captain: K Shahzad

Edited by Samya Majumdar