LOC vs DBJC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 1

The first match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Loyola College (LOC) squaring off against DB Jain College (DBJC) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LOC vs DBJC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. DB Jain College has various in-form players, while Loyola College has a young squad of promising players.

Loyola College will give it their all to win the match, but DB Jain College is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LOC vs DBJC Match Details

The first match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 17 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LOC vs DBJC, Match 1

Date and Time: January 17, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this new pitch.

LOC vs DBJC Form Guide

LOC - Will be playing their first match

DBJC - Will be playing their first match

LOC vs DBJC Probable Playing XI

LOC Playing XI

No injury updates

S Rishikesh (wk), M Vishal, Mohamed Suhail, Sunil Rithik, S Mohamed Ali, Vishnu Premkumar, Harris Abraham, Aarave Ahuja, R Arya, P Vignesgh, Karan Sampat

DBJC Playing XI

No injury updates

Bhuvaneshwaran S (wk), Sri Hari K, Ajay R, Jaya Suriya D, Ashok Kumar CH, Praveen C, Rohith Karan D, Arun Kumar M, Sundar T, Vasanth Kumar P, Vengatraman A

LOC vs DBJC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Bhuvaneshwaran S

Bhuvaneshwaran S is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Rishikesh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Suhail

T Jones and M Suhail are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Ajay R played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Praveen C

R Karan and Praveen C are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Raghavendra

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Raghavendra and G Krishnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Keerthivasan TS is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LOC vs DBJC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajay R

Ajay R will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

M Suhail

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Suhail as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for LOC vs DBJC, Match 1

M Suhail

Ajay R

T Jones

Praveen C

A Kumar

Loyola College vs DB Jain College Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Loyola College vs DB Jain College Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Bhuvaneshwaran S, S Rishikesh

Batters: M Suhail, Ajay R, T Jones

All-rounders: A Kumar, Praveen C, T Jones

Bowlers: R Raghavendra, G Krishnan, Keerthivasan TS

Loyola College vs DB Jain College Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Bhuvaneshwaran S

Batters: M Suhail, Ajay R, T Jones, J Suriya

All-rounders: H Abraham, Praveen C, T Jones

Bowlers: R Raghavendra, R Arya, Keerthivasan TS

