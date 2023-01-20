LOC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, 1st Quarter-final

Loyola College (LOC) will take on Presidency College (PRC) in the first quarter-final of the TNCA Future Talents T20 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Saturday, January 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LOC vs PRC Dream11 prediction.

Both Loyola College and Presidency College won their opening encounters. While Loyola College beat D B Jain College comprehensively by chasing down 102 in just 10 overs, Presidency College scored 124/8 against MCC Tambaram before winning the contest by 50 runs.

LOC vs PRC Match Details, TNCA Future Talents T20

The first quarter-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 between Loyola College and Presidency College will be played on January 21 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LOC vs PRC, 1st Quarter-final, TNCA Future Talents T20

Date & Time: January 21st 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

LOC vs PRC Pitch Report

There have been some high scores (two in excess of 230) and a couple of lowish totals at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. As there is something in it for both the batters and bowlers, a good all-round surface should be in store for this game.

LOC vs PRC Probable Playing 11 today

Loyola College team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Loyola College Probable Playing XI: R Raghavendra (c), M Vishal, S Mohamed Ali, S Rishikesh (wk), K Vaidhyanathan, Nikhilesh S, K Vaidhyanathan, Mohamed Suhail, R Arya, P Vignesh, Suryakanth.

Presidency College team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Presidency College Probable Playing XI: Logesh-P, Udaya Kumar-N, Kamalnath-K, Bala Kumaran-N (c), Subash-M, Kabil Dev-S, Mohan-E, Pradeep-S (wk), Ashok Kumar-I, Ilaiyarasu-S, Mukesh Aravinth-A.

Today’s LOC vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M Vishal (1 match, 41 runs, 2 catches)

M Vishal looked in great touch with the bat in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls in a knock studded with six fours and one six. Vishal also took two catches.

Top Batter Pick

Logesh-P (1 match, 24 runs)

Logesh-P smashed 24 off 11 balls in the last game with the help of three sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bala Kumaran-N (1 match, 20 runs, 1 wicket)

Bala Kumaran-N could be effective with both the bat and ball. He scored 20 runs and also chipped in with one wicket in the last fixture.

Top Bowler Pick

Subash-M (1 match, 45 runs, 2 wickets)

Subash-M was magnificent on all fronts in the last game. He scored an unbeaten 45 off 33 balls and returned with figures of 2/17 from three overs.

LOC vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohamed Suhail (1 match, 3 wickets)

Mohamed Suhail did not bat but was splendid on the bowling front in the last game. He returned with figures of 3/21 from his four overs. Suhail is also a destructive batter.

S Mohamed Ali (1 match, 38 runs)

S Mohamed batted really well in the first encounter, smashing 38 off 24 balls with the aid of five fours and two sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LOC vs PRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohamed Suhail 3 wickets in 1 match S Mohamed Ali 38 runs in 1 match Subash-M 45 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Bala Kumaran-N 20 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Logesh-P 24 runs in 1 match

LOC vs PRC match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters who will be key. Thus, the likes of Logesh-P, S Mohamed Ali, Bala Kumaran-N, Mohamed Suhail, and Subash-M will be the ones to watch out for in the LOC vs PRC game.

LOC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: M Vishal

Batters: Logesh-P, Kamalnath-K, Udaya Kumar-N, S Mohamed Ali

All-rounders: Bala Kumaran-N (vc), Mohamed Suhail (c), K Vaidhyanathan

Bowlers: Subash-M, R Raghavendra, Ashok Kumar-I

LOC vs PRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Vishal

Batters: Logesh-P, Udaya Kumar-N, S Mohamed Ali (vc)

All-rounders: Kabil Dev-S, Bala Kumaran-N, Mohamed Suhail

Bowlers: Ilaiyarasu-S, Subash-M (c), R Raghavendra, P Vignesh

