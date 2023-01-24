LOC vs SRV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Semi Final 1 

The first semi-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see Loyola College (LOC) squaring off against Sri RKM Vivekananda (SRV) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LOC vs SRV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri RKM Vivekananda have won both of their last two matches in the tournament. Loyola College, too, have won both of their last two matches.

Loyola College will give it their all to win the match, but Sri RKM Vivekananda are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LOC vs SRV Match Details

The first semi-final match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 24 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LOC vs SRV, Semi Final 1

Date and Time: January 24, 2023, 8:.30 am IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this new pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between SRIHER Porur and Gurunanak College, where a total of 284 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

LOC vs SRV Form Guide

LOC - W W

SRV - W W

LOC vs SRV Probable Playing XI

LOC Playing XI

No injury updates.

S Rishikesh (wk), M Vishal, Sunil Rithik, Tony Jones, Vishnu Premkumar, Shubham Sridhar, Mohamed Suhail, Harris Abraham, P Vignesh, Karan Sampat, and Nikhilesh S.

SRV Playing XI

No injury updates.

M Vishal (wk), Ajay Chetan, V-Tharun Kumar, Muhammed AdnanKhan, Pratham SS, A Badrinath, Vimal Khumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sanjeev Kumar V, Shashantha Rajagopal, and Vijay Priyadarsan.

LOC vs SRV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Vishal

M Vishal is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Chetan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Adnan

S Mohamed and M Adnan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Khumar played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Vidyuth

K Vaidhyanathan and P Vidyuth are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Rajagopal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Silambarasan and S Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Vignesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LOC vs SRV match captain and vice-captain choices

M Adnan

M Adnan will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 126 runs in the last two matches.

P Vidyuth

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Vidyuth as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for LOC vs SRV, Semi-Final 1

M Adnan

P Vidyuth

S Mohamed

S Kumar

M Silambarasan

Loyola College vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Loyola College vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Vishal, A Chetan

Batters: M Adnan, S Mohamed, V Khumar, S Rithik

All-rounders: P Vidyuth, K Vaidhyanathan

Bowlers: S Kumar, P Vignesh, M Silambarasan

Loyola College vs Sri RKM Vivekananda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Vishal

Batters: M Adnan, S Mohamed

All-rounders: P Vidyuth, K Vaidhyanathan, N Rajagopal, R Raghavendra

Bowlers: S Kumar, P Vignesh, M Silambarasan, K Sampat

Poll : 0 votes