LOM vs ARI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Match 25 and 26

Lomma will take on Ariana CC in the 25th and 26th matches of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Monday.

Lomma will be playing their first match at the ECS Sweden this season. They have a well-balanced squad full of youngsters and experienced campaigners. They also have several local players hoping to leave a mark.

Meanwhile, Ariana are coming off consecutive victories against Malmohus. They won their opening game by ten wickets, following that up with an eight-wicket win. They are second in the standings.

LOM vs ARI Probable Playing XIs

LOM

Ibrahim Ahmad, Talmeez Sheikh, Najam Haque, Masood Malik, Haroon Sediai, Irfan Mehmood, Rizwan Afzal, Hisham Shahzad, Habib Hilol, Raaes Ahmed, Sajid Ahmed.

ARI

Qader Khan-I, Bashir Ahmed, Adam Ahmedzai, Hamed Arabzai, Omar Zadran, Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Absar Khan, Zamin Zazai, Norullah Mohammad, Nusratullah Sultan, Aryan Sarweri.

Match Details

Match: LOM vs ARI, ECS Sweden 2022, Match 25 and 26.

Date and Time: May 9, 2022; 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden.

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers early on but is largely a batting-friendly one. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, as batters find good purchase.

Today’s LOM vs ARI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Q Sadat is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has scored 37 runs in two games so far and has also been sharp behind the stumps.

Batters

N Sultan has led proceedings with the bat for Ariana. He has amassed 63 runs, including a half-century in the opening game. He could be a great choice for the multiplier role in your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Arabzai is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He'ss a good all-rounder, who'll look to have a key impact.

Bowlers

B Mohammad Ayubi has picked up two wickets so far, bowling at an economy rate of seven in his last game.

Five best players to pick in LOM vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

N Sultan (ARI)

B Mohammad Ayubi (ARI)

Z Zazai (ARI)

H Arabzai (ARI)

R Ahmed (LOM).

Key stats for LOM vs ARI Dream11 prediction team

N Sultan: 63 runs

B Mohammad Ayubi: 2 wickets

Z Zazai: 27 runs and 1 wicket.

LOM vs ARI Dream11 Prediction

LOM vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Q Sadat, N Sultan, R Ahmed, S Ahmed, H Arabzai, H Sediai, N Haque, B Mohammad Ayubi, Z Zazai, N Mohammad, R Afzal.

Captain: N Sultan. Vice-Captain: B Mohammad Ayubi.

LOM vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Q Sadat, N Sultan, R Ahmed, S Ahmed, O Zadran, H Arabzai, H Sediai, N Haque, B Mohammad Ayubi, Z Zazai, N Mohammad.

Captain: H Arabzai. Vice-Captain: R Ahmed.

Edited by Bhargav