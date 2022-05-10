LOM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 31 & 32

Lomma (LOM) will take on Hisingen (HSG) in back-to-back ECS T10 Landskrona 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on Tuesday.

Hisingen are the team to beat in the competition with three wins in four games so far. Although they did lose to Malmohus earlier in the week, their balance and depth has served them well throughout the ECS T10 Landskrona 2022. However, they face a stern test in the form of Lommo, who blew the tournament wide open with a double over Ariana. Although Najam Haque and Co. are unbeaten, they will start as slight underdogs given their relative inexperience. With the points table slowly taking shape, a couple of entertaining games beckon in Landskrona.

LOM vs HSG Probable Playing 11 Today

LOM XI

Sajid Ahmed, Najam Haque (c), Ibrahim Ahmad (wk), Irfan Mehmood, Raees Ahmad, Jamal Bajwa, Mohsin Ahmed, Zulkifli Rashid, Mohsin Aziz, Masood Malik and Haroon Sediai.

HSG XI

Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan (c), Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Sudheer Apparao (wk), Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Vaibhav Joshi, Thawheed Sathick, Janardhan Kakarla and Abhinav Kamma.

Match Details

LOM vs HSG, ECS T10 Landskrona 2022, Matches 31 and 32

Date and Time: 9th May 2022, 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona

Pitch Report

There isn't much help for the bowlers at the venue, paving the way for a high-scoring encounter. Although the dimensions of the ground also go against them, the bowlers will look to take the pace off and stick to the wide lines. The pitch isn't likely to change much during the game, with 100 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first, with wickets in hand being key in the middle overs.

Today’s LOM vs HSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ibrahim Ahmad: Ibrahim Ahmad has been in good form coming into the game, scoring handy runs as Lommo beat Ariana in both their games on Monday. Ibrahim is a decent player of pace and is capable of clearing the boundary at will, holding him in good stead.

Batter

Nithin Ramakrishna: Nithin Ramakrishna was at his best in the previous game, scoring quick runs in the middle overs for Hisingen. He is known for his big-hitting abilities at the top of the order and given his form, Nithin is a good addition to your LOM vs HSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Najam Haque: Najam Haque was the star of the show for Lommo against Ariana, scoring a blistering 90 in a successful chase of 130. Najam has also been sensational with the new ball, troubling batters with his swing bowling and variations. With his skill-set bound to have a say, he is a must-have in your LOM vs HSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vaibhav Joshi: Vaibhav Joshi has been Hisingen's best bowler, picking up key wickets with the new ball. He has held his own in the death overs as well, using his variations to good effect. With Joshi in decent form, he can be backed to take a wicket or two in today's games as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in LOM vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Najam Haque (LOM)

Ibrahim Ahmad(LOM)

Santosh Nalge (HSG)

Important stats for LOM vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Nithin Ramakrishna - 72 runs in 2 ECS T10 Landskrona innings, Average: 36.00

Najam Haque - 97 runs in 2 ECS T10 Landskrona match, Average: 97.00

Vaibhav Joshi - 4 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Landskrona matches, Average: 3.00

LOM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Landskrona 2022)

LOM vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Ahmad, R Srikanth, N Ramakrishna, Z Rashid, R Ahmed, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, N Haque, A Kamma, V Joshi and M Aziz.

Captain: N Haque. Vice-captain: N Ramakrishna.

LOM vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Landskrona 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Ahmad, M Ahmed, N Ramakrishna, Z Rashid, R Ahmed, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, N Haque, S Nalge, V Joshi and M Aziz.

Captain: N Haque. Vice-captain: G Seenivasan.

