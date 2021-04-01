LON vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Apr 02, 2021

Lonigo will lock horns with Royal Cricket Padova in the 17th Match of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground in Venice on Friday.

Lonigo will come into this match high on confidence after winning their last match against Padova by seven wickets. They have won two of their five matches and are currently placed third on the points table.

Royal Cricket Padova, on the other hand, lost their last match against the same opponents. They have won only two of their six matches and are currently sitting in fourth spot in the points table.

The last time these two teams met each other, Royal Cricket Padova won a final-over thriller by five wickets. Nonetheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, we can expect another thrilling encounter between these two quality sides on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Lonigo

Harwinder Singh (C & WK), Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Bhavneet Singh, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurbhajan Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Balwinder Singh and Kamaljeet Singh.

Royal Cricket Padova

Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Sameera Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva, Lasanka Wijewardana, Subith Gamage, Shashindra Witharanage, Sandun Vidanalage, Tushara Arachchige, Nisal Dananjaya, Tushara Sampath, Imal Wijewardana, Thudugoda Rangajeewa, Weerahennadige Fernando, Gasbaduge Fernando, Jaliya Mudiyanselage, Katunayakage Perera, Loku Silva, Anoman Andradege, Malwanage Fernando, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu, Jayabahu Mudiyabselage, Virantha Veerasingha, Indika Fernando, Nishan Archchige, Vidana Dananjaya, Kalubowila Gunasekara and Lahiru Thommage.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Lonigo

Harwinder Singh (C & WK), Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Bhavneet Singh, Harmesh Lal, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Balwinder Singh, Kamaljeet Singh.

Royal Cricket Padova

Nishanka Kumarasinghe (C), Sameera Fernando, Manoj Rodrigo (WK), Dishan Fernando, Sumith Perera, Angelo Andradege, Virantha Veerasingha, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Dinesh Silva.

Match Details

Match: Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova, Match 17

Date: 2nd April 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Venezia Cricket Ground is pretty much a flat batting wicket. It only becomes better to bat on as the match progresses. Hence, teams winning the toss would look to chase on this kind of wicket. We can expect another high scoring ECS T10 Venice game between the two sides on Friday.

LON vs RCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LON vs RCP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Rodrigo, Bhavneet Singh, Virantha Veerasingha, Lahiru Chamara, Rohit Adia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Sameera Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Rupwinder Singh, Nishanka Kumarasinghe, Sumith Perera.

Captain: Virantha Veerasingha. Vice-Captain: Sameera Fernando.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manoj Rodrigo, Virantha Veerasingha, Bhavneet Singh, Lahiru Chamara, Sameera Fernando, Dishan Fernando, Rohit Adia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rupwinder Singh, Sumith Perera, Nishanka Kumarasinghe.

Captain: Sameera Fernando. Vice-Captain: Virantha Veerasingha.