LON vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Match – April 1st, 2021

In the 14th match of the ECS T10 Venice tournament, Lonigo will take on Trentino Aquila at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Lonigo entered this tournament with no competitive match experience and they did a fair job on their first day of the tournament. They lost their first encounter but did manage to win their next game against Padova. Lonigo will take inspiration from the win and enter the contest against Aquila with a lot of confidence.

On the other hand, Trentino Aquila haven't been at their best, having won just two matches out of the five they have played so far. Aquila have a good batting line-up and it would be interesting to see how Aquila plan to come out on top.

Squads to choose from

Lonigo

Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

Trentino Aquila

Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi

Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Lonigo

Rohit Adia, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Balwinder Singh, Harwinder Singh (c) (wk), Bhavneet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rupwinder Singh

Trentino Aquila

Ali Saqib Arshad(c), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq(wk), Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

Match details

Match: Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila, Match 14

Date and Time: April 1, 2021. 3.00 PM

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The track at Venezia Cricket Ground is slowly turning out to be batting friendly. Bowlers are finding it tough to contain batsmen. However, pacers can still manage to swing the ball both ways in the early overs. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first to keep the opposition on their toes.

LON vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LON vs TRA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ashiq, Hassan Tahir, Muhammad Arslan, Gurjeet Kundlas, Sadaqat Ali, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Ali Saqib Arshad, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh

Captain: Ali Saqib Arshad, Vice-captain: Atif Saleem Raza

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harwinder Singh, Hassan Tahir, Usman Arshad, Gurjeet Kundlas, Sadaqat Ali, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Ali Saqib Arshad, Rupwinder Singh, Awais Asghar, Sagheer Hussain

Captain: Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Vice-captain: Awais Asghar