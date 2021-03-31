LON vs RCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Mar 31, 2021

Lonigo will be up against Royal Cricket Padova in match number 11 of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

It will be Lonigo's first match in ECS T10 Venice. They are a new team to the European Cricket Network and the ECS Italy scene, having only made their competitive debut last year.

Lonigo's opponents, Royal Cricket Padova, haven’t had the best of times in ECS T10 Venice. They lost to Trentino Aquila by seven runs in their first game before chasing down 91 in a last-ball thriller against the same opponent. On the second day, their bowling was poor as they conceded 167 and 161 runs against Padova and Venezia respectively, losing both matches by big margins.

Squads to choose from

Lonigo: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

Royal Cricket Padova: Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (c), Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Jehan Gunasekara, Virantha Veerasingha, Manoj Rodrigo, Chamara Weerasinghe, Lahiru Chamara, Asita Fernando, Subith Chamara, Thushara Sampath, Nisal Dananjaya, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Kumara Andradege, Angelo Andradege, Akila Heshan, Ganidu Umayangana, Indika Fernando, Jaliyah Suranga, Sandun Vidanalage, Imal Wijewardana, Shashindra Dilan, Sumith Perera, Shammi Jayabahu, Dinesh Silva, Jeewan Fernando, Roshan Rangajeewa, Amila Fernando

Predicted Playing XIs

Lonigo: Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Vijay Kumar (wk), Rohit Adia, Bhavneet Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Harmesh Lal, Rupwinder Singh, Satvir Singh

Advertisement

Royal Cricket Padova: Manoj Rodrigo (wk), Sameera Fernando, Virantha Veerasingha, Dishan Fernando, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe (c), Nisal Dananjaya, Chamara Warnakulasuriya, Thushara Sampath, Sajith Kumara, Chamara Weerasinghe, Imal Wijewardana

Match Details

Match: Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova

Date & Time: March 31st 2021, 5 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Pitch Report

The track at the Venezia Cricket Ground in Venice has favored the batsmen as the ECS T10 Venice has progressed. After seeing no 100-plus score on the first day, each of the four games on the second day had teams racking up in excess of 100 with ease. Another solid batting track is expected to be dished out for Wednesday's game.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LON vs RCP)

Dream11 Team for Lonigo vs Royal Cricket Padova - ECS T10 Venice 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manoj Rodrigo, Neeraj Bhatia, Ranjit Singh, Virantha Veerasingha, Rohit Adia, Dishan Fernando, Sameera Fernando, Chamara Weerasinghe, Sagheer Hussain, Harmesh Lal, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe

Captain: Virantha Veerasingha. Vice-captain: Sameera Fernando

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vijay Kumar, Manoj Rodrigo, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Virantha Veerasingha, Bhavneet Singh, Sameera Fernando, Chamara Weerasinghe, Sagheer Hussain, Rupwinder Singh, Nishshanka Kumarasinghe

Captain: Sameera Fernando. Vice-captain: Neeraj Bhatia