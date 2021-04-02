LON vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice 2021 Match 20 - Apr 02, 2021

ECS T10 Venice's final league stage encounter will see Lonigo take on Venezia at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Friday.

Lonigo have blown hot and cold in ECS T10 Venice. They were the last team to kickstart their campaign and have lost and won alternately. Lonigo, who have two wins and three losses so far, have almost sealed their place in the top four. Another win would guarantee them a semi-finals spot.

Venezia, on the other hand, have been the best side in ECS T10 Venice so far, winning seven games in a row. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and are favorites to win Friday's match.

Squads to choose from

Lonigo: Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

Venezia: Nazmul Haque (c), Alamin Hossain, Miah Alamin, Hosan Ahmed, Simone Bolgan, Sojun Islam, Mahmudul Islam, Nishantha N Fernando D, Munna Ahammed, Mahbub Khan, Shagar Choquder, Rajib Miah, Hridoy Abdul, Sharif Ahmmed, Kamrul Haque, Mehedi Nitol, Shermin Gomes, Ezajul Hosen, Sabuj Mondal, Raju Miah, Imran Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Lonigo: Harwinder Singh (c & wk), Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Rupwinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Neeraj Bhatia, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Harmesh Lal, Balwinder Singh, Bhavneet Singh

Advertisement

Venezia: Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque (c), Sharif Ahmmed (wk), Munna Ahammed, Miah Alamin, Simone Bolgan, Imran Khan, Rajib Miah, Mehedi Nitol, Ezajul Hosen, Mahmudul Islam

Match Details

Match: Lonigo vs Venezia

Date & Time: April 2nd 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Venezia Cricket Ground is an absolute belter. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions, with teams constantly racking up huge scores. The average first innings total in the ECS T10 Venue at the venue is 110.

ECS T10 Venice Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LON vs VEN)

Dream11 Team for Lonigo vs Venezia - ECS T10 Venice 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharif Ahmmed, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Bhavneet Singh, Miah Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Gurjeet Kundlas, Rohit Adia, Mahmudul Islam, Rupwinder Singh, Harmesh Lal

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Gurjeet Kundlas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharif Ahmmed, Hosan Ahmed, Nazmul Haque, Rajib Miah, Miah Alamin, Mehedi Nitol, Gurjeet Kundlas, Sandeep Singh, Mahmudul Islam, Rupwinder Singh, Sagheer Hussain

Captain: Nazmul Haque. Vice-captain: Rupwinder Singh