Legends of Rupganj vs Agrani Bank Cricket Club - Dhaka Premier OD Cricket League 2023

Legends of Rupganj (LOR) will take on Agrani Bank Cricket Club (ABC) in the second match of the Dhaka Premier OD Cricket League 2023 at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah on Wednesday, March 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LOR vs ABC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Legends of Rupganj had a good run last year in this 50-over tournament. They played a total of 14 games, including the Super League stages and returned with a win-loss record of 10-4.

Meanwhile, Agrani Bank Cricket Club will return to the Dhaka Division after five years. They will be looking to start off strongly as well.

LOR vs ABC, Match Details

The second match of the Dhaka Premier OD Cricket League 2023 between Legends of Rupganj and Agrani Bank Cricket Club will be played on March 15, 2023, at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.

The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST.

Match: LOR vs ABC

Date & Time: March 15, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah

Pitch Report

The track at the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah is expected to aid spin. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. A score of 250-260 could be average at this venue.

LOR vs ABC Probable Playing 11 today

Legends of Rupganj Team News

No major injury concerns.

Legends of Rupganj Probable Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Islam (c), Chirag Jani, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Tanbir Hayder, Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Sanjit Saha, and Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Agrani Bank Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Agrani Bank Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Md Fahim (wk), Aslam Hossain, Saiful Islam, Ashraful Hasan Rihad, Jahid Javed, Abu Bakkar, Sahanur Rahman, Islamul Ahsan, Nahid Hasan, Hossain Ali, and Rony Hossain.

Today’s LOR vs ABC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Irfan Sukkur

Irfan Sukkur has a decent record in List A cricket. The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has made 1981 runs at an average of 27.13 and has hit 12 half-centuries.

Top Batter Pick

Sabbir Rahman

Sabbir Rahman had a good run in the 2022 edition of the competition. He accumulated 515 runs at an average of 39.61 and a strike rate of 102.38. He hit 20 sixes in his 14 innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Chirag Jani

Chirag Jani had a massive all-round impact last season. The seam-bowling all-rounder scored 597 runs at an average of 49.75, including four fifties and one hundred. With the ball, he took 27 wickets at an average of 18.22 and had a bowling strike rate of 22.7.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehedi Hasan Rana

Mehedi Hasan Rana was impressive in the 2022 season. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 19.53. He has picked up a wicket every 19-20 balls.

LOR vs ABC match captain and vice-captain choices

Naeem Islam

Naeem Islam was absolutely magnificent in the 2022 season. He smashed 859 runs at an average of 66.07 which included two hundreds and five fifties. With his off-spin, he picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.47.

Nabil Samad

Nabil Samad is an experienced cricketer and has played 132 List ‘A’ matches. The left-arm spinner has taken 160 wickets at an economy of 4.12 in his career. Last season, he took 17 scalps at an economy rate of 4.17.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LOR vs ABC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Naeem Islam (LOR)

Chirag Jani (LOR)

Sabbir Rahman (LOR)

Abu Bakkar (ABC)

Nabil Samad (LOR)

LOR vs ABC match expert tips

The Legends of Rupganj seem to have a better balanced side and have more experience in their squad. They may start as favorites and hence, seven of their players can be picked in the Dream11 Fantasy team.

LOR vs ABC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Legends of Rupganj vs Agrani Bank Cricket Club - Dhaka Premier OD Cricket League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Irfan Sukkur

Batters: Saiful Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Ashraful Hasan Rihad

All-rounders: Abu Bakkar, Naeem Islam, Chirag Jani, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Islamul Ahsan, Nabil Samad, Mehedi Hasan Rana

LOR vs ABC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Legends of Rupganj vs Agrani Bank Cricket Club - Dhaka Premier OD Cricket League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Sukkur, Md Fahim

Batters: Saiful Islam, Sabbir Rahman

All-rounders: Abu Bakkar, Naeem Islam, Chirag Jani

Bowlers: Nabil Samad, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rony Hossain

