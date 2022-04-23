LOR vs AL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Dhaka ODD, Match 65

Legends of Rupganj will take on Abahani Limited in the 65th match of the Dhaka ODD at the Bangladesh Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Legends of Rupganj are currently second in the table. They have won nine games and have shown plenty of spirit and togetherness as a team. This has allowed them to come back from challenging situations.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited are far from their best. They have lost three of their last five games and currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

LOR vs AL Probable Playing 11 Today

LOR XI

I.Sukkur (wk), Sabbir-Rahman, N.Islam, R.Hasan, C.Jani, M.Mortaza, S.Al Hasan, T.Hayder, M.Ali, A.Hossain, N.Samad

AL XI

L.Das (wk), H.Vihari, N.Sheikh, Najibullah-Zadran, D.de Silva, M.Hossain, A.Hossain, M.Saifuddin, K.Islam Rabbi, A.Sunny, S.Islam

Match Details

LOR vs AL, Dhaka ODD, Match 65

Date and Time: April 24, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The surface here is batting friendly and big scores are not uncommon. Pacers are expected to find some assistance towards the latter half of the game while spinners may prove to be crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s LOR vs AL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Das is a fantastic keeper and he will be the best choice for this role. The Bangladesh international is also an elegant batter.

Batters

S Rahman has been in top form with the bat in hand. He scored 26 runs in the previous game to take his tally to 351 runs this season.

Indian middle-order batter H Vihari has been a fantastic addition to the starting XI. He has collected 324 runs in eight matches and provides solidity in the middle.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan is arguably the greatest all-rounder that Bangladesh has ever produced. He has been well-rested and has played just one match this season. S Al Hasan picked up two important wickets and will be desperate for success here. He will be a fantastic captaincy pick for your LOR vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

M Saifuddin is an outstanding young talent who has proven his worth. He has scalped 15 wickets so far and has also added 132 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in LOR vs AL Dream11 prediction team

L Das (AL)

S Rahman (LOR)

H Vihari (AL)

S Al Hasan (LOR)

M Saifuddin (AL)

Important stats for LOR vs AL Dream11 prediction team

S Rahman: 351 runs

H Vihari: 324 runs

S Al Hasan: 2 wickets in the last game

M Mortaza: 2 wickets in the last game

M Saifuddin: 132 runs and 15 wickets

LOR vs AL Dream11 Prediction Today

LOR vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Das, S Rahman, H Vihari, N Sheikh, C Jani, M Mortaza, S Al Hasan, T Hayder, M Ali, A Hossain, M Saifuddin

Captain: S Al Hasan Vice-Captain: L Das

LOR vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Das, S Rahman, H Vihari, N Sheikh, C Jani, M Mortaza, D De Silva, S Al Hasan, T Hayder, M Hasan-Rana, M Saifuddin

Captain: H Vihari Vice-Captain: M Mortaza

