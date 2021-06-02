LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 3rd, 2021

Legends of Rupganj will face Brothers Union in the upcoming match of the Dhaka T20 on 3rd June at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Legends of Rupganj's season opener against Old DOHS Sports Club was washed out due to rain. Bowling first, Old DOHS Sports Club scored 171 runs. Sabbir Rahman, Nabil Samad and Mohammad Shahid each picked up one wicket before the game was abandoned.

The Brothers Union had a similar outcome in their last game against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. Opting to bat first, they performed poorly as they scored 127/7 in 18.4 overs before the match was interrupted by rain. Junaid Siddique and Mizanur Rahman were the picks of the batters who scored 48 and 31 respectively.

Squads to choose from

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Brothers Union

Mizanur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Nayeem Islam Junior, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

Probable Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Brothers Union

Mizanur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Nayeem Islam Junior, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union

Date and Time: June 3rd, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium offers equal assistance to both batters as well as bowlers. We may see spinners come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first and set up a good total.

LOR vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LOR vs BU Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaker Ali, Shamsul Islam, Zahiduzzaman, Junaid Siddique, Mizanur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Islam, Sohag Gazi, Al Amin Hossain, Mohammad Shahzada, Nayeem Islam Junior

Captain: Junaid Siddique Vice-captain: Sabbir Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaker Ali, Zahiduzzaman, Tushar Imran, Sabbir Rahman, Mizanur Rahman, Junaid Siddique, Sohag Gazi, Habibur Rahman, Nabil Samad, Al Amin Hossain, Shakhawat Hossain

Captain: Jaker Ali Vice-captain: Mizanur Rahman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee