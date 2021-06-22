LOR vs DOHS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 22nd, 2021

Legends of Rupganj will take on Old DOHS Sports Club in the Relegation League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Legends of Rupganj finished tenth in the Group stage while Old DOHS Sports Club finished eleventh. Quite clearly, neither side has had a good run in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

Having said that, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this Dhaka T20 League match.

#3 Mohammad Shahid

Legends of Rupganj pacer Mohammad Shahid has had a fruitful Dhaka T20 League so far. He has picked up 15 wickets from twelve games. Shahid has best figures of 3/28 and an economy of 7.82. He will be keen to continue his fine run and is a key inclusion in your Dream11 team.

#2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Top-order batsman Mahmudul Hasan Joy has top-scored for Old DOHS Sports Club with 372 runs. He has scored consistently with an average of 46.50. Joy also has a personal best score of an unbeaten 85 in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

He has been a top performer despite his side not doing so well on the group stage.

#1 Anisul Islam Emon

Anisul Islam Emon has had a successful season with the bat. Plying his trade for Old DOHS Sports Club, he has clubbed 307 runs with a highest score of 64.

He has also picked up seven wickets at an average of 14.14. He has a five-wicket haul to his name with best figures of 5/23.

Anisul Islam Emon is capable of contributing in all departments of the game. Therefore, he can earn you points with both bat and ball. His all-round abilities make him a must-pick in your Dream11 team as Legends of Rupganj take on Old DOHS Sports Club in the Dhaka T20 League.

Edited by Prem Deshpande