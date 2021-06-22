Dhaka Premier League: LOR vs DOHS - Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates- June 22, 2021

Legends of Rupganj (LOR) and Old DOHS Sports Club will lock horns in the Dhaka Premier League relegation stage at BKSP-3 on Tuesday.

LOR finished the round-robin stage in 10th spot on the points table with just three wins and seven defeats. As they finished in the bottom three, they were forced to play in the relegation league. LOR's first game in the Dhaka Premier League relegation league was abandoned without a result. However, they will hope to put up a good performance in this upcoming encounter.

Meanwhile, Old DOHS Sports Club have just two wins in the round-robin stage of the Dhaka Premier League with seven defeats. Their story is quite similar to LOR as they were asked to take part in the relegation stage. DOHS did an exceptional job in their first game of the relegation league and won the encounter by 23 runs against Partex Sporting Club.

The two teams that end up in the bottom two during the relegation stage of the Dhaka Premier League will be demoted to the second division.

Dhaka Premier League: Squads to choose from

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik, Qazi Onik

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Abdur Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Rayan Rahman, Mohammad Santo

Probable Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Mehedi Maruf, Jaker Ali (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Sohag Gazi, Al-Amin Jr, Naeem Islam (c), Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Mohammad Shahid, Sunzamul Islam, Qazi Onik

Old DOHS Sports Club

Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohaiminul Khan (c), Rayan Rahman, Al Islam, Mohammad Santo, Asaduzzaman Payel, Rakibul Hasan, Pritom Kumar (wk), Abdur Rashid

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Old DOHS Sports Club, Relegation League, Dhaka Premier League 2021

Venue: BKSP-3, Dhaka

Date and Time (IST): 22nd June, 1:00 PM

Pitch Report

The BKSP-3 track in Dhaka has been on the high-scoring side throughout the 2021 Dhaka Premier League. However, a lot of moisture also tends to be found on the surface. Batsmen will need to take a closer look at the trajectory of the ball in order to go for their shots.

With a lot of rain and heavy winds, pacers are expected to get a bit of lateral movement right from the start. 190 is the par score at this venue.

Dhaka Premier League 2021: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LOR vs DOHS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaker Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Rakin Ahmed, Anisul Islam Emon, Naeem Islam, Mohaiminul Khan, Muktar Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Asaduzzaman Payel, Abdur Rashid, Mohammad Shahid

Captain: Anisul Islam Emon

Vice-captain: Mohaiminul Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anisul Islam Emon, Sohag Gazi, Mohaiminul Khan, Muktar Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Abdur Rashid, Mohammad Shahid

Captain: Sabbir Rahman

Vice-captain: Muktar Ali

