LOR vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 4th, 2021

In the 16th match of Dhaka Premier League, Legends of Rupganj will clash against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Legends of Rupganj have played two matches so far in the tournament - the first one ended with no result and they went on to lose their second encounter to Brothers Union by eight wickets. Batting first, Legends posted 111 runs in 20 overs. In response, Brothers Unioned chased the target in just 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Khelaghar's Samaj Kallyan Samity have lost both matches they have played so far and are in dire need of a victory. They lost to the Prime DSC by 19 runs in their previous encounter. Prime DSC posted 149/6 in 20 overs, batting first. In response, Khelaghar could only score 130 runs and ended up on the losing side.

Squads to choose from

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Minhazur Rahman, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Tipu Sultan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Masum Khan, Irfan Hossain

Probable Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Naeem Islam(c), Azmir Ahmed, Jaker Ali(wk), Mohammad Shahid, Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Jahurul Islam(c)(wk), Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain, Masum Khan, Ifran Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sadikur Rahman, Salman Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Tipu Sultan

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity, Match 16

Date and Time (IST): 4th June, 8:30 AM

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium offers a good batting track early on in the powerplay overs. However, wickets tend to slow down a bit in the middle overs, making life tough for batsmen.

Pace bowlers will get a bit of assistance with heavy winds and overcast conditions. Spin bowlers will also have their fair share in the middle overs.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LOR vs KSKS)

LOR vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jahurul Islam, Farhad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Naeem Islam, Imtiaz Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Shahid

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Vice-captain: Sabbir Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaker Ali, Imtiaz Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Muktar Ali, Naeem Islam, Imtiaz Hossain, Nabil Samad, Mohammad Shahid

Captain: Shadman Islam Vice-captain: Muktar Ali

Edited by Samya Majumdar