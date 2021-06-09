LOR vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 10th, 2021

Legends of Rupganj will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in the 27th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Thursday.

Legends of Rupganj have won just one of their five matches and currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings. Rupganj's sole win came in the form of a 14-run triumph over the Shinepukur Cricket Club in their last outing.

Mohammedan Sporting Club, on the other hand, currently occupy the fifth spot in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table. They have seven points and a net run rate of +0.152. However, Mohammedan Sporting Club have lost their last two matches and would be eager to return to winning ways.

Squads to choose from:

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Naeem Islam(c), Azmir Ahmed, Jaker Ali(wk), Mohammad Shahid, Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Sabbir Rahman, Shadman Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Al-Amin

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shuvagata Hom, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chowdhury, Abu Hider, Taskin Ahmed, Yeasin Arafat, Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, 27th Match

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 10th June, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

As the Sher-e-Bangla pitch has favored the bowlers in the last few Dhaka Premier League T20 matches, the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LOR vs MSC)

LOR vs MSC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shamsur Rahman, Md Al Amin Jr, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Naeem Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Taskin Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Md Al Amin Jr, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Naeem Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Shahid, Abu Hider

Captain: Mohammad Parvez Hossain. Vice-captain: Sabbir Rahman

