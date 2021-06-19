LOR vs PAR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League Match – June 19th, 2021

Legends of Rupganj will take on Partex Sporting Club in the Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League on Saturday.

Having won just three of their 11 matches so far, Legends of Rupganj are 10th in the league table. They have just seven points to their name and a miserable net run rate of -0.684. Their recent form is dismal as well; they have won just once in their last five matches.

Legends of Rupganj were defeated by Abahani Limited in their most recent game. They scored 162 runs in a shortened 18-over match but Abhahani got to the target with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Partex Sporting Club have also had a miserable campaign. They have played 11, but are yet to taste victory. They have just one point to their name after their most recent match was abandoned due to bad weather. They will once again be the underdogs going into this fixture.

Squads to choose from:

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alve, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Predicted Playing 11

Legends of Rupganj

Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (c), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Partex Sporting Club

Abbas Musa, Sayem Alam, Tasamul Haque (c), Jony Talukdar, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Nazum Hossain Milon, Rajibul Islam, Mehrab Hossain, Jaynul Islam, Shahdat Hossain, Jubair Hossain

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club

Venue: Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar

Date and Time: 19th June, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

Most of the matches have held at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, so the track at Savar hasn’t been used much. The pitch could prove to be challenging for the batsmen who need to be careful while assessing the trajectory of the ball.

Pacers will find good assistance at this ground and the par score is expected to be around 150.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Ali, S Rahman, A M Alve, M A jr, M H jnr, T Haque, N Islam, M Ali, M Shahid, J Islam, R Islam

Captain: T Haque, Vice-Captain: S Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Ali, S Rahman, A M Alve, M A jr, T Haque, N Islam, M Ali, M Shahid, J Islam, R Islam, S Islam

Captain: A M Alve, Vice-Captain: N Islam

