LOR vs PAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 19th, 2021

In the first match of the relegation round of Dhaka T20 2021, Legends of Rupganj will be up against Partex Sporting Club.

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division T20 Cricket League 2019-20.



Relegation League #BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/nnVbxzi1Re — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 18, 2021

After a poor run during the group stage matches, both teams have found themselves on the bottom shelves of the stack. The last time these two teams faced off, Legends of Rupganj won by 21 runs.

Here are three players who could be your captain and vice-captain picks for the Dhaka T20 match between Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club.

#3 Naeem Islam

The captain of Legends of Rupganj, Naeem Islam, is a right-handed batsman and a handy off-spinner. Although he hasn’t bowled much in this tournament so far, he can add value as a bowler as well when required.

Naeem has amassed 148 runs from the eight innings he has played in Dhaka T20 2021. With the ball, he has bowled in only one game, taking two wickets.

#2 Mohammad Shahid

Mohammad Shahid is a right-arm fast-bowler who plays for the Legends of Rupganj. He is the highest wicket-taker for his team with 15 wickets to his name.

Shahid can also play a few crucial knocks for the Legends if he gets a chance to bat. His hard-hitting skills can fetch you some extra points in the upcoming Dhaka T20 match.

#1 Tasamul Haque

Tasamul Haque has been a star performer for the Partex Sporting Club, having contributed with bat and ball.

So far this season, Haque has raked in 203 runs from eight innings. He has also struck five times with the ball. His economy rate tends to be on the lower side, which makes him an effective bowler.

Tasamul Haque is a complete all-round package that can help you bag a good number of points for your Dream11 side.

Edited by Prem Deshpande