LOR vs PAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 23, 2021

Legends of Rupganj will take on Partex Sporting Club in the Relegation League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at BKSP-3 in Savar on Wednesday.

Legends of Rupganj finished tenth in the group stage while Partex Sporting Club finished at the very bottom of the table. As for the Relegation League table, Legends of Rupganj are at the top. They won their last match against Old DOHS Sports Club. Partex Sporting Club are at the bottom here as well, losing to the same opponent.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 League fixture.

#3 Hossain Ali

Legends of Rupganj pacer Hossain Ali has picked up six wickets from just three matches in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League. He has bowled at a decent economy of 7.25.

In their previous match against Old DOHS Sports Club, Ali picked up three wickets for 23 runs.

#2 Hasanuzzaman

Partex Sporting Club opening batsman Hasanuzzaman has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 150.42. He is the only batsman to have scored a hundred for his side in the ongoing edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

Hasanuzzaman scored a blistering 52-ball 105 in their previous game against Old DOHS Sports Club. Striking at 201.9, he clubbed seven sixes in that knock as well. Partex Sporting Club will expect him to repeat his heroics in their upcoming Dhaka T20 League match.

#1 Naeem Islam

Legends of Rupganj skipper and all-rounder Naeem Islam has scored 175 runs with the bat at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 133.58. Naeem has also picked up four wickets at an economy of just 4.50. He displayed his all-round skills in their previous match against Old DOHS Sports Club.

The right-arm spinner first picked up two wickets for just 12 runs from two overs. He then scored an unbeaten 14-ball 27, at a strike rate of 192.9, thus finishing the match for his side.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar