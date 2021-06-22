LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 23rd, 2021

Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club will lock horns in the Dhaka Premier League at BKSP-3 on Wednesday.

Legends of Rupganj started the relegation league with a victory over Old DOHS Sports Club. Batting first in a rain-hit clash, Old DOHS Sports Club posted 117/6 in 18 overs. Legends of Rupganj took 17.1 overs to successfully chase down the total.

Meanwhile, Partex Sporting Club have played 12 matches so far in the tournament and are surprisingly winless. They are reeling at the bottom spot in the relegation league and are in danger of getting demoted to the second division. Partex Sporting Club lost to Old DOHS by 23 runs in their previous meeting.

Squads to choose from

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Probable Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Azmir Ahmed, Jaker Ali (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Maruf, Muktar Ali, Nabil Samad, Mohammad Shahid, Sunzamul Islam, Naeem Islam (c), Hossain Ali, Al-Amin Jr

Partex Sporting Club

Sayem Alam, Hasanuzzaman (c), Rony Talukdar, Abbas Musa (wk), Moin Khan, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Joyraz Sheikh, Mehrab Hossain, Shahbaz Chouhan, Shahadat Hossain, Jubair Hossain

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club, Relegation League

Date and Time: 23rd June, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: BKSP-3, Savar

Pitch Report

A lot of moisture on the wicket is keeping the scoring rate low. It’s always tough for batsmen to go for runs on a damp surface and the same is the case at BKSP-3 due to persistent rain. We can expect scores of around 140-150 in the first innings.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LOR vs PAR)

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abbas Musa, Hasanuzzaman, Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Jr, Mehrab Hossain, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Mohammad Shahid, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam

Captain: Sabbir Rahman Vice-captain: Naeem Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaker Ali, Hasanuzzaman, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Maruf, Mehrab Hossain, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Mohammad Shahid, Sunzamul Islam, Shahbaz Chouhan

Captain: Jaker Ali Vice-captain: Nazmul Hossain Milon

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee