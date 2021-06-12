LOR vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 13, 2021

Legends of Rupganj and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns in the 43rd match of the Dhaka Premier League at BKSP-3 on Sunday.

Legends of Rupganj aren't having the best of the season with just two wins and four losses so far in the tournament. Before it gets too late, they should aim to get back to winning ways. Legends of Rupganj lost to Prime Bank Cricket Club by 101 runs in their previous match.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won four matches and lost three so far in the competition. They continued their winning run in their previous match after defeating Prime DSC by three wickets. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will enter this contest as the strong favorites.

Squads to choose from

Legends of Rupganj

Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah, Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Probable Playing XIs

Legends of Rupganj

Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (c), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Shykat Ali, Nasir Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Elias Sunny, Mohammad Ashraful, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammed Enamul, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Match Details

Match: Legends of Rupganj vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Match 43

Venue: BKSP-3, Dhaka

Date and Time (IST): 13th June, 8:30 AM

Pitch report

BKSP-3 in Dhaka has consistently produced low-scoring thrillers with the wicket being on the slower side. With heavy winds in the forecast, the pacers will get assistance with the new ball. However, spin bowlers will dominate as the game progresses.

130 is the average first innings score on this tricky wicket in Dhaka, where chasing teams have earned more success.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LOR vs SJDC)

LOR vs SJDC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Ashraful, Sabbir Rahman, Pinak Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Mohammed Enamul, Naeem Islam, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammed Shahid

Captain: Elias Sunny Vice-captain: Nasir Hossain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaker Ali, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Pinak Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Nasir Hossain, Mohammed Enamul, Sohag Gazi, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammed Shahid

Captain: Imrul Kayes Vice-captain: Sohag Gazi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee