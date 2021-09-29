LP vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Everest Premier League 2021, Match 7

The Lalitpur Patriots will take on the Pokhara Rhinos in the seventh match of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday.

The Lalitpur Patriots didn't start their Everest Premier League campaign as per expectations. They lost their opening match against Kathmandu Kings XI by seven wickets and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The Pokhara Rhinos, on the other hand, are currently placed at the fourth spot in the Everest Premier League points table. Their last match against Kathmandu Kings XI was abandoned due to rain.

LP vs PR Probable Playing 11 Today

LP XI

Kushal Bhurtel (C), Shankar Rana, Sandun Weerakkody (WK), Oshada Fernando, Pawan Sarraf, Yogendra Singh Karki, Rashid Khan, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Narayan Joshi, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rijan Dhakal.

PR XI

Binod Bhandari (C & WK), Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Bipin Rawal, Lokesh Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

Match Details

LP vs PR, Match 7

Date and Time: 29th September 2021, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of the lines and lengths. The average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue is 154 runs.

Today’s LP vs PR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sandun Weerakkody: Weerakkody didn't perform as per the expectations in the only match he played this season where he returned to the pavilion, scoring just two runs. But we all know he is a quality batsman who can score some crucial runs for his side.

Batsmen

Shankar Rana: Rana is a quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side. He scored 14 runs in the only match he played this season.

Richard Levi: Levi is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He has scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 141.31 in 13 T20I matches.

All-rounders

Pawan Sarraf: Sarraf has impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match where he scored 61 runs and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.33.

Asela Gunaratne: Gunaratne can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in this upcoming match. He has scored 225 runs and picked up five in 12 T20I matches.

Bowlers

Kesrick Williams: Williams is one of the most experienced players from his side. He has picked up 41 wickets at an economy rate of 8.76 in 26 T20I matches. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Lalit Rajbanshi: Rajbanshi is a quality bowler who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in LP vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Pawan Sarraf (LP) - 113 points

Yogendra Singh Karki (LP) - 51 points

Asela Gunaratne (PR) - 33 points

Shankar Rana (LP) - 32 points

Sandun Weerakkody (LP) - 24 points

Important Stats for LP vs PR Dream11 prediction team

Pawan Sarraf: 61 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 138.63 and ER - 8.33

Richard Levi: 236 runs in 13 T20I matches; SR - 141.31

Yogendra Singh Karki: 33 runs in 1 match; SR - 165.00

Asela Gunaratne: 23 runs in 1 match; SR - 143.75

Bibek Yadav: 16 runs in 1 match; SR - 100.00

LP vs PR Dream11 Prediction Today

LP vs PR Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sandun Weerakkody, Richard Levi, Shankar Rana, Oshada Fernando, Yogendra Singh Karki, Asela Gunaratne, Pawan Sarraf, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Captain: Pawan Sarraf. Vice-Captain: Richard Levi.

LP vs PR Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandun Weerakkody, Richard Levi, Kushal Bhurtel, Oshada Fernando, Yogendra Singh Karki, Asela Gunaratne, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Captain: Asela Gunaratne. Vice-Captain: Kushal Bhurtel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar