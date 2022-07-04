LSA vs BAZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Minor League T20, Match 8

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) will lock horns with the Bay Blazers (BAZ) in the eighth match of the Minor League T20 at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Tuesday, July 5.

Lone Star Athletics are currently fourth in the Group A Pacific Conference table, having won one out of their four matches. They defeated the Socal Lashings by 70 runs in their last game. The Bay Blazers, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are fourth in the Group B Pacific Conference standings. They defeated the Chicago Blasters by six wickets in their last outing.

LSA vs BAZ Probable Playing 11 Today

LSA XI

Hamza Bangash, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Kamran Shaikh, Jannisar Khan, Jay Desai, Sidhesh Pathare, Derval Green, Hamza Khalid, Arya Kannantha, Josh Saripella

BAZ XI

Saideep Ganesh, David White, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vikash Mohan, Aarnav Iyer, Nawaz Khan, Arshdeep Brar, Gurbaksh Singh Khaira, Jahron Alfred.

Match Details

LSA vs BAZ, Minor League T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 5th July 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

Moosa Stadium is a high-scoring ground, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 163. While the batters will have to spend some in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Today’s LSA vs BAZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shayan Jahangir: Jahangir is the Lone Star Athletics' leading run-scorer in the Minor League T20 with 226 runs at a strike rate of 143.04 in four matches.

Batters

David White: White has been in brilliant form with the bat, scoring 134 runs at a strike rate of 152.27 in four outings for the Bay Blazers.

Kamran Shaikh: Shaikh has smashed 64 runs at a strike rate of 177.78 in four matches. He also has a wicket to his name.

All-rounders

Nitish Kumar: Kumar, who can single-handedly win matches, has scored 78 runs and taken three wickets in four matches.

Mark Deyal: Deyal is a quality all-rounder who has scored 110 runs at a strike rate of 186.44 in four matches. He has also claimed five scalps.

Bowlers

Derval Green: Green will lead the Lone Star Athletics' bowling attack on Tuesday, having taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.71 in four games.

Jahron Alfred: Alfred has so far picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.88 in two Minor League T20 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LSA vs BAZ Dream11 prediction team

Shayan Jahangir (LSA) - 247 points

Derval Green (LSA) - 191 points

Josh Saripella (LSA) - 172 points

Nitish Kumar (LSA) - 162 points

Kamran Shaikh (LSA) - 128 points

Important Stats for LSA vs BAZ Dream11 prediction team

Shayan Jahangir: 226 runs in 4 matches; SR - 143.04

Derval Green: 32 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 110.34 and ER - 6.71

Josh Saripella: 5 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.77

Nitish Kumar: 78 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 104.00 and ER - 7.78

Kamran Shaikh: 64 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 177.78 and ER - 10.80

LSA vs BAZ Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League T20)

LSA vs BAZ Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shayan Jahangir, David White, Hamza Shaikh, Kamran Shaikh, Nitish Kumar, Mark Deyal, Jannisar Khan, Angelo Perera, Derval Green, Jahron Alfred, Nawaz Khan.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-captain: Nitish Kumar.

LSA vs BAZ Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shayan Jahangir, Saideep Ganesh, Hamza Shaikh, Kamran Shaikh, Vikash Mohan, Nitish Kumar, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera, Rusty Theron, Derval Green, Josh Saripella.

Captain: Mark Deyal. Vice-captain: Shayan Jahangir.

