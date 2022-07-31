LSA vs CHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20, Match 71

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) will take on Chicago Tigers (CHT) in the 71st game of the Minor League T20 at the Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Monday.

Lone Star have won only one of their eight games to sit in sixth place. They have a net run rate of -0.514. Marques Ackerman has been the best player for them in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have won six of their 11 games. They're second in the standings and have a net run rate of +0.281.

LSA vs CHT Probable Playing XIs

LSA

Sidhesh Pathare (c), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nitish Kumar, Jannisar Khan, Kamran Shaikh, Derval Green, Hamza Bangash, Majjid Zubair, Jay Desai, Laksh Parikh, Josh Saripella.

CHT

Calvin Savage (c), Charan Sai Teja, Deepchand Pinnaka, Karan Kumar, Marques Ackerman, Pruthvish Patel, Ranadeep Aleti, Sami Sohail, Sunny Bhati (wk), Saad Ali, Tejas Visal.

Match Details

Match: LSA vs CHT, Minor League T20, Match 71.

Date and Time: August 1, 2022; 1:00 AM IST.

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

The track is good for batting, and high scores are common here. There are plenty of runs on offer, so a high-scoring game could ensue.

Today’s LSA vs CHT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jahangir is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team. He's the top-scorer for his team with 235 runs in eight games at a strike rate of over 134.

Batters

K Shaikh could be a strong addition to your fantasy team. He has scored 105 runs in his last four games and has also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

N Kumar is a wonderful all-rounder who can shine with both bat and ball. He has scored 110 runs in his last five games and has also scalped five wickets. He has been in majestic form and could be a decent multiplier pick in your LSA vs CHT Dream11 fantasy team.

M Ackerman, meanwhile, is the leading run scorer for his team with 227 runs at a strike rate of 135.93. He's difficult to stop once he gets going.

Bowlers

D Green is a wonderful option to lead with the ball. He has scalped ten wickets in eight games and has also amassed 201 runs

Five best players to pick in LSA vs CHT Dream11 prediction team

N Kumar (LSA)

D Green (LSA)

M Ackerman (CHT)

S Jahangir (LSA)

S Sohail (CHT).

Key stats for LSA vs CHT Dream11 prediction team

N Kumar: 110 runs and 5 wickets in last five matches

K Shaikh: 105 runs and 1 wicket in last five matches

M Ackerman: 227 runs

S Sohail: 18 wickets

D Green: 201 runs and 10 wickets.

LSA vs CHT Dream11 Prediction

LSA vs CHT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jahangir, K Shaikh, H Bangash, S Ali, N Kumar, C Savage, M Ackerman, D Green, J Saripella, R Aleti, S Sohail.

Captain: N Kumar. Vice-Captain: M Ackerman.

LSA vs CHT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jahangir, K Shaikh, H Bangash, M Zubair, S Ali, N Kumar, J Khan, M Ackerman, D Green, R Aleti, S Sohail.

Captain: K Shaikh. Vice-Captain: S Jahangir.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far