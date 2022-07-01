LSA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor Cricket League, Match 2

Lone Star Athletics and Michigan Cricket Stars (LSA vs MCS) will clash in the second match of the Minor Cricket league at the Choice Moosa Stadium on Saturday.

Lone Star Athletics recently played against the Dallas Mustangs. Batting first, they posted 158/8 on the board. However, the total did not prove to be enough as the Dallas Mustangs got over the line with six wickets to spare. Lone Star Athletics will be looking for a positive outcome in this match.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Cricket Stars are yet to play their first game so far this season. It will be crucial for them to start well and they need to play their best cricket first up. This is a Central Division fixture. Lone Star Athletics are placed fifth while the Michigan Cricket Stars will look to get themselves up on the table as well.

LSA vs MCS Probable Playing XIs

Lone Star Athletics

Majjid Zubair, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Kamran Shaikh, Jannisar Khan, Sidhesh Pathare, Jay Desai, Derval Green, Ali Bangash, Josh Saripella, Hrrit Hinge

Michigan Cricket Stars

Haladhara Das, Zeeshan Maqsood, Nauman Anwar, Muhammad Umer Eman, Arjun Ajbani, Theo Barnett, Niaz Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Tirth Patel, Ferhan Ali, Andrae Bryce

Match Details

LSA vs MCS, Minor League Cricket, Match 2

Date & Time: July 2, 2022; 2:30 AM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced. Both batters and bowlers will find assistance equally. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before they look to play their shots. The bowlers will have some assistance initially and will need to make use of the same.

Today’s LSA vs MCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shayan Jahangir is a fine choice behind the stumps. He is in good form with the bat as well, scoring 57 runs in their first match while opening the batting. He will be a valuable inclusion for this match.

Batter

Zeeshan Maqsood is an experienced campaigner. The left-handed batter from the Michigan Cricket Stars is a reliable player and has the ability to score big runs. The team will rely on him to come good with the willow and he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

All-rounder

Nitish Kumar is a fine all-round option for this match. He bats in the top order and can score some crucial runs. Nitish is also handy with the ball and can provide the side with some vital breakthroughs.

Bowler

Ali Bangash had a decent outing for Lone Star Athletics in their previous match. He returned with figures of 1/28 from his four overs. Bangash can pick up wickets and is economical at the same time as well.

Five best players to pick in LSA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Team

Shayan Jahangir (LSA)

Zeeshan Maqsood (MCS)

Majjid Zubair (LSA)

Nitish Kumar (LSA)

Niaz Khan (MCS)

Key stats for LSA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Maqsood: 1065 runs

Majjid Zubair: 96 runs

Nitish Kumar: 650 runs and 12 wickets

Ali Bangash: 5 wickets

LSA vs MCS Dream11 Prediction (Minor Cricket League)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Haladhara Das, Shayan Jahangir, Majjid Zubair, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Arjun Ajbani, Umer Eman, Nitish Kumar, Ali Bangash, Mohammad Mohsin, Niaz Khan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Arjun Ajbani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shayan Jahangir, Hrit Hinge, Majjid Zubair, Nauman Anwar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Arjun Ajbani, Umer Eman, Nitish Kumar, Ali Bangash, Derval Green, Niaz Khan

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood Vice-captain: Nitish Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Zeeshan Maqsood to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far