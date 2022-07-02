LSA vs SET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League T20, Pacific Conference Match

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) will lock horns with the Seattle Thunderbacks (SET) in a Pacific Conference match of the Minor League T20 at Choice Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Sunday, July 3.

Lone Star Athletics are currently rock-bottom in the Group A Pacific Conference standings, having lost their first two matches. They were defeated by the Michigan Cricket Stars by 45 runs in their last game. The Seattle Thunderbacks, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the Group B Pacific Conference standings. They defeated the East Bay Blazers by five wickets in their last outing.

LSA vs SET Probable Playing 11 Today

LSA XI

Hamza Bangash, Shayan Jahangir, Nitish Kumar, Kamran Shaikh, Jannisar Khan, Jay Desai, Sidhesh Pathare, Derval Green, Hrrit Hinge, Ali Bangash, Josh Saripella.

SET XI

Jagroop Raina, Andries Gous, Rishi Bhardwaj, Rahul Singh, Adam Crosthwaite, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Avdesh Rai, Phani Simhadri, Rohan Posanipally, Akhilesh Bodugum.

Match Details

LSA vs SET, Minor League T20, Pacific Conference Match

Date and Time: 3rd July 2022, 01:00 AM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

Pitch Report

Moosa Stadium is a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played here being 175. The team winning the toss will likely bat first.

Today’s LSA vs SET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shayan Jahangir: Jahangir is the Lone Star Athletics' leading run-scorer with 103 runs at a strike rate of 128.75 in two matches.

Batters

Rishi Bhardwaj: Bhardwaj has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 110.64 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Hamza Bangash: Bangash played a crucial 40-run knock at a strike rate of 173.91 in the last game. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Harmeet Singh: Singh has been a key player for the Thunderbolts this season, having scored 63 runs and also scalped three wickets in two outings.

Jannisar Khan: Khan has scored 27 runs at a strike rate of 112.50 in two matches.

Bowlers

Derval Green: Green will lead the Lone Star Athletics' bowling attack on Sunday. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 in two games, while also scoring 12 runs.

Phani Simhadri: Simhadri is the leading wicket-taker for the Thunderbolts, having scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LSA vs SET Dream11 prediction team

Shayan Jahangir (LSA) - 71 points

Derval Green (LSA) - 66 points

Hamza Bangash (LSA) - 64 points

Kamran Shaikh (LSA) - 45 points

Jannisar Khan (LSA) - 18 points

Important Stats for LSA vs SET Dream11 prediction team

Shayan Jahangir: 103 runs in 2 matches; SR - 128.75

Derval Green: 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 7.62

Hamza Bangash: 40 runs in 1 match; SR - 173.91

Kamran Shaikh: 29 runs in 2 matches; SR - 161.11

Jannisar Khan: 27 runs in 2 matches; SR - 112.50

LSA vs SET Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League T20)

LSA vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shayan Jahangir, Rishi Bhardwaj, Hamza Bangash, Kamran Shaikh, Nitish Kumar, Jannisar Khan, Harmeet Singh, Rahul Singh, Derval Green, Phani Simhadri, Ali Bangash.

Captain: Nitish Kumar. Vice-captain: Rahul Singh.

LSA vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Minor League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shayan Jahangir, Rishi Bhardwaj, Hamza Bangash, Jagroop Raina, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Rahul Singh, Sidhesh Pathare, Derval Green, Akhilesh Bodugum, Phani Simhadri.

Captain: Rishi Bhardwaj. Vice-captain: Shayan Jahangir.

