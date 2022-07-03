LSA vs SOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 13

Lone Star Athletics (LSA) will take on Socal Lashings (SOL) as part of Match 13 in the Minor League Cricket 2022 at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland on Sunday, July 3.

Lone Star Athletics haven't been in the best of form despite their batters coming up with the goods. However, they have their task cut out as they face Socal Lashings.

The Lashings boasts of a strong roster headlined by the Kiwi duo of Dale Phillips and Katene Clarke. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Pearland.

LSA vs SOL Probable Playing 11 Today

LSA XI

Hamza Bangash, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nitish Kumar, Kamran Shaikh, Derval Green, Jannisar Khan, Sidhesh Pathare (c), Ali Bangash, Majjid Zubair, Josh Saripella and Hritt Hinge

SOL XI

Katene Clarke, Harpreet Singh, Dale Phillips (wk), Zohaib Ahmed, Shiva Vashishat, Elmore Hutchinson, Skanda Rohit Sharma, Aakashveer Singh (c), Abhimanyu Rajp, Sanchit Sandhu and Gayan Fernando

Match Details

LSA vs SOL, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: July 3, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Choice Moosa Stadium, Pearland

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons with ample help available for the bowlers. The pacers should get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

As the match progresses, the pitch should even out, allowing the batters to play their shots freely. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with 150 being par.

Today's LSA vs SOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dale Phillips: Dale Phillips gave a decent account of his batting prowess in the previous game, scoring 29 runs off 26 balls. He is a talented youngster who can play both pace and spin well.

With some experience of playing in the NZ domestic circuit also under his belt, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Katene Clarke: Katene Clarke was in fine form in the previous game, scoring a quickfire 41 off just 18 balls. The Kiwi starlet is one of the best players in the competition, capable of maximizing the powerplay conditions against the pacers.

With Clarke in decent form going into this game, he is a good addition to your LSA vs SOL Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jannisar Khan: Jannisar Khan has had his moments with both bat and ball for LSA, even scoring 26 off eight balls and conceding just 15 runs in his four overs against Seattle.

While his batting ability is a value addition for Lone Star, it is his bowling prowess that will be the key. Given his form, he is a must-have in your LSA vs SOL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ali Bangash: Ali Bangash has been on the expensive side of things with the ball, not picking up a wicket in either of the games for Lone Star. However, he is a talented bowler who can swing the new ball viciously.

He is capable of troubling the batters with his clever variations as well, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSA vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Derval Green (LSA)

Elmore Hutchinson (SOL)

Dale Phillips (SOL)

Important stats for LSA vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Shayan Jahangir - 92 runs in 2 matches, Average: 46.00

Sanchit Sandhu - 4/24 in the previous match vs Chicago Tigers

Katene Clarke - 41(18) in the previous match vs Chicago Tigers

LSA vs SOL Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jahangir, K Clarke, D Phillips, H Bangash, Z Ahmad, N Kumar, J Khan, D Green, E Hutchinson, A Bangash and S Sandhu

Captain: K Clarke Vice-Captain: J Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jahangir, K Clarke, D Phillips, K Shaikh, Z Ahmad, N Kumar, J Khan, D Green, E Hutchinson, J Saripella and S Sandhu

Captain: K Clarke Vice-Captain: N Kumar.