LSG vs GOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Portugal Santarem , Match 42

The 42nd match of the ECS Portugal Santarem will see the Lisbon Super Giants (LSG) square off against Gorkha 11 (GOR) at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria on Tuesday, April 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LSG vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Lisbon Super Giants have played five matches so far in the tournament and have won just two of them. They are currently eight in the points table and will look to improve their position with a win in this match.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, have played seven matches in the tournament and have won five of them. They are currently third in the points table and will be looking to hold onto their position at the top half of the table.

LSG vs GOR Match Details

The 42nd game of the ECS Portugal Santarem will be played on April 4 at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Albergaria, commencing at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LSG vs GOR, Match 42

Date and Time: April 4, 2023; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

LSG vs GOR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gucherre Cricket Ground will be good for batting. The wicket will stay true throughout the duration of the match and the batters will enjoy scoring runs here.

LSG vs GOR Probable Playing XIs

LSG Team/Injury News

No major updates.

LSG Probable Playing XI

A Shrivastav, A Chambers, R Patel-I, P Hardikkumar, R Parekh, H Attri, A Singh, S Bhowmik, N Gabbani, S Sukumaran, and M Malik.

GOR Team/Injury News

No major updates.

GOR Probable Playing XI

S Ghimire, W Imran, L Mohan, A Jhonny, F Ahmed, R Kumar, H Singh-IV, M Singh, M Thapa, G Singh, and D Soni.

LSG vs GOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ghimire

S Ghimire has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He is scoring runs on a regular basis and looks like the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this match.

Batter

A Chambers

Chambes has been in brilliant form with the bat throughout the tournament. He is scoring valuable runs for the team and giving them good starts. This makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

H Singh-IV

H Singh is performing with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has been giving good performances with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

M Thapa

M Thapa is doing a great job with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up regular wickets in the tournament and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

LSG vs GOR match captain and vice-captain choices

H Singh-IV

H Singh-IV has been in great form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He is scoring runs and picking up wickets on a regular basis, which makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Chambers

Chambers has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He is delivering consistently with the bat and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LSG vs GOR, Match 42

A Chambers

H Singh-IV

A Singh

M Thapa

G Singh

LSG vs GOR Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be very helpful for batters. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can change the course of the match by using their long handles will be the best picks for the match.

LSG vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: S Ghimire

Batters: A Alam, A Chambers, L Mohan, A Johnny

All-rounders: H Singh-IV, A Singh

Bowlers: M Thapa, G Singh, R Chaudhari, S Sukumaran

LSG vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Match 42, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: S Ghimire

Batters: A Alam, A Chambers, L Mohan, A Johnny

All-rounders: H Singh-IV, A Singh

Bowlers: M Thapa, G Singh, R Chaudhari, S Sukumaran

