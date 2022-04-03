LSH vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League 2022, Final

La Soufriere Hikers will take on Botanical Garden Rangers in the final of the Vincy Premier League 2022 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

Both La Soufriere Hikers and Botanical Garden Rangers have been the best teams in the tournament this year.

La Soufriere Hikers thrashed Garden Rangers by ten wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their tickets for the finals. They are in excellent form and will be the favorites to lift the title.

Meanwhile, Botanical Garden Rangers had to take the longer route to the final. They got the better of the Salt Pond Breakers by three wickets in Qualifier 2.

They need to punch above their weight in order to seek retribution for Qualifier 1 and get their way in the final.

LSH vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams, Nigel Small, Andrew Thomas, Kemron Strough, Jahiel Walters

BGR XI

Keron Cottoy, Salvan Brown (wk), Wayne Harper, Mickel Joseph, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Alex Samuel, Kesrick Williams (c), Tijourn Pope, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel

Match Details

LSH vs BGR, Vincy Premier League 2022, Final

Date and Time: April 4, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well.

Spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today's LSH vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Pope is having a wonderful tournament. He is third on the list of the highest run-scorers and has amassed 217 runs in the tournament at an average of 24.11.

Batters

A Fletcher is another player who has been leading his side with the bat and has been in mesmerizing form.

All-rounders

K Hodge is a brilliant all-rounder who has been consistent lately. He has scored 237 runs and has also taken seven wickets. Hodge could also prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your LSH vs BGR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Cottoy is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 99 runs and has also picked up six wickets so far.

Bowlers

R Williams has plenty of experience and will be expected to make it count here. He picked up a wicket in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

K Hodge (LSH) – 649 points

R Williams (LSH) – 512 points

D Douglas (LSH) – 446 points

G Pope (LSH) – 423 points

K Cottoy (BGR) – 406 points

Important stats for LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

K Hodge: 237 runs and 7 wickets

D Douglas: 172 runs and 3 wickets

G Pope: 217 runs

K Cottoy: 99 runs and 6 wickets

LSH vs BGR Dream11 Prediction Today

LSH vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Pope, W Harper, A Fletcher, K Dember, J Walters, K Hodge, D Douglas, K Cottoy, R Williams, R Browne, W Samuel

Captain: K Hodge, Vice-Captain: D Douglas

LSH vs BGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Pope, S Brown, A Fletcher, K Dember, J Walters, K Hodge, D Douglas, K Cottoy, R Williams, R Browne, K Williams

Captain: G Pope, Vice-Captain: K Cottoy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar