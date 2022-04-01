LSH vs BGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match Qualifier 1

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will take on the Botanical Gardens Rangers (BGR) in the 1st Qualifier match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

Both teams are among the top teams in the tournament. La Soufriere Hikers finished first in the league stage with six wins in eight matches and Botanical Gardens Rangers finished second with six wins in eight matches.

When the two teams meet, fans can expect a high-voltage game in which both teams will give it their all. Botanical Gardens Rangers have a good number of experienced players who have played in such high-profile matches and will undoubtedly benefit from it.

LSH vs BGR Probable Playing 11 Today

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Kavem Hodge, Andrew Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne/Nigel Small

BGR XI

Wayne Harper (wk), Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Ethan Gibson, Kimali Williams, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams (c), Keron Cottoy, Razine Browne, Winston Samuel

Match Details

LSH vs BGR, Vincy Premier League T10, Match Qualifier 1

Date and Time: April 2, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground has generally favored batters, with bowlers finding it difficult to stop batters on this track. Chasing will be preferred, as the average score at the venue is 87 runs.

Today's LSH vs BGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope: Pope has been in solid touch with the bat so far, amassing 161 runs at an average of 26.83. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Andre Fletcher: Fletcher has been exceptional with the bat so far in the competition, scoring 193 runs at an average of 32.16 in eight matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the Vincy T10 this season for Botanical Gardens Rangers.

All-rounders

Kavem Hodge: Hodge has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 214 runs while also picking up seven wickets at an average of 18.28 in eight matches. Hodge is a must-have player in your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rayan Williams: Williams has been in excellent form, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 7.83 in six games. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 this season.

Top five best players to pick in LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Larry Edwards (BGR) – 206 points

Razine Browne (BGR) – 221 points

Othneil Lewis (LSH) – 232 points

Desron Maloney (LSH) – 169 points

Kenneth Dember (BGR) – 211 points

Important stats for LSH vs BGR Dream11 prediction team

Keron Cottoy: 75 runs and six wickets in eight games; bowling average: 14.16

Dillon Douglas: 172 runs and three wickets in eight games; batting average: 28.66

Salvan Browne: 117 runs in eight games; batting average: 16.71

LSH vs BGR Dream11 Prediction

LSH vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Winston Samuel, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Kesrick Williams, Romario Bibby, Rayan Williams

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Andre Fletcher

LSH vs BGR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Brown, Andre Fletcher, Kenneth Dember, Desron Maloney, Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy, Dilon Douglas, Larry Edwards, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Rayan Williams

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Rayan Williams.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar