LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 11th, 2020

Match 10 of the Vincy Premier League 2020 has the Dark View Explorers taking on the La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday.

The Dark View Explorers have lost all their games so far, and their bowlers were unable to clamp down on the run-scoring against the likes of the Rangers and Breakers. With time running out for the Explorers, they will be desperate for a win in this fixture, but they are in for another tough test against the Hikers.

Although the Hikers have lost one out of their two games so far, they have looked very impressive and are on course for a top-four finish. With a strong bowling unit consisting of Kavem Hodge, the Hikers are the clear favourites for this game. However, they will need to be wary of the Explorers, who have the talent and potential to spring a surprise in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, OJ Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-XIs

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne.

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

Match Details

Match: Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Match 10

Date: November 11th, 2020 at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Another competitive clash beckons at the Arnos Vale Ground, with something in the surface for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the bowlers should enjoy some movement, change of pace is definitely going to be a handy weapon at this venue.

The batsmen will need to get their eye in before going berserk, and this ploy has reaped rewards so far. The pitch is not expected to change much over the course of the game. Both teams will look to bat first, with 80-90 being a decent total at this venue.

Vincy Premier T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, M Bascombe, S Williaams, T Harry, D Greaves, D Douglas, K Hodge, S Browne, J Haywood, B Stapleton and O Lewis

Captain: D Greaves, Vice-Captain: D Douglas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, M Bascombe, S Williaams, T Harry, D Greaves, D Douglas, A Athanaze, S Browne, J Haywood, B Stapleton and D Toney

Captain: D Douglas, Vice-Captain: L James