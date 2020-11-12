LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 13th, 2020

Match 13 of the Vincy Premier League has La Soufriere Hikers taking on the Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Friday.

The Explorers haven't had a great time in St Vincent, with only one win in four games at the time of writing. Although their bowling unit has impressed in patches, the likes of Deron Greaves and Dean Browne haven't been as consistent as they would have liked, and this has played a role in their poor form.

Their opponents, the Hikers, are also struggling with only one win in three games so far. Their last match in this tournament was against the Explorers, and they wouldn't be too keen to look back at the result. Apart from Browne and Douglas, none of the Hikers' players have impressed in this tournament. They will need an improved performance on Friday if they are to avoid another defeat at the hands of the Explorers.

Although the Explorers walk into this contest on the back of a win, they will be wary of a talented Hikers unit that will be itching to mount a comeback in this tournament. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking game of T10 cricket at the Arnos Vale Ground.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Shammon Hooper, Jaheil Walters, Wesrick Strough, Drumo Toney, OJ Matthews, Jade Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Miles Bascombe, Dean Browne

Predicted Playing 11

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne.

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, Match 13

Date: 13th November 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

A competitive game beckons at the Arnos Vale Ground, with something in the pitch for both the batsmen and the bowlers. While the ball should skid on to the bat fairly well, the batsmen need to be wary of movement off the surface. Their battle against the spinners in the middle overs will be one to watch out for, with some turn on offer as well. Both teams will look to bat first with 80-90 being par at this venue.

Vincy Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L James, S Brown, S Williaams, M Bascombe, T Harry, D Greaves, D Douglas, K Hodge, S Browne, J Haywood and B Stapleton

Captain: D Greaves, Vice-Captain: K Hodge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L James, S Brown, S Williaams, M Bascombe, T Harry, D Greaves, S Hooper, K Hodge, S Browne, O Lewis and B Stapleton

Captain: L James, Vice-Captain: K Hodge