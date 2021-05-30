LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Vincy Premier League T10 Final - May 30, 2021

Defending champions La Soufriere Hikers will take on Dark View Explorers in the final of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Sunday.

La Soufriere Hikers finished second in the Vincy Premier League T10 points table, winning six of their eight league stage matches. The defending champions reached the final by defeating Dark View Explorers by seven wickets in Qualifier 1. The Hikers, who will be playing their third straight Vincy Premier League T10 final, will be determined enough to defend their title against the Explorers.

Dark View Explorers, on the other hand, finished the league stage as table-toppers, having won six of their eight matches. They defeated the Fort Charlotte Strikers by eight wickets in Qualifier 2 to enter the summit clash after being denied by the Hikers in Qualifier 1. The Explorers will be looking forward to avenging their loss against the Hikers and lifting their maiden Vincy Premier League trophy.

The Hikers and the Explorers have met thrice this season, with the former emerging victorious on two occasions.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Salvan Browne (WK), Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Anson Latchman, Ojay Matthews and Sylvan Spencer.

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Maxwell Edwards, Romano Pierre, Lindon James (C & WK), Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper and Donwell Hector.

Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne (WK), Othneil Lewis, Atticus Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Camano Cain, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Sylvan Spencer.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (C & WK), Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards, Kody Horne, Sealron Williams, Shammon Hooper, Luke Wilson.

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, Final, Vincy Premier League T10

Date & Time: 30th May 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

The track at the Arnos Vale Ground is a good one to bat on in general. The batsmen will get the full value for their shots on this ground, which has relatively shorter boundaries. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to chase. The track is better suited to the spinners than the pacers, who will have to bowl tight lines and lengths. The average first innings score at this venue is 90 runs.

Vincy Premier League T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LSH vs DVE)

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vincy Premier League T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Romano Pierre, Jade Matthews, Kody Horne, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Deron Greaves, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Deron Greaves.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Salvan Browne, Lindon James, Atticus Browne, Romano Pierre, Kody Horne, Dillon Douglas, Benniton Stapleton, Shammon Hooper, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Maxwell Edwards.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Shammon Hooper.