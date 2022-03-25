LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will face the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the 14th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

La Soufriere Hikers have won three of their five games in the tournament so far. They arrive in this match having defeated Dark View Explorers by 38 runs in their previous match.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, meanwhile, have lost all five of their games this season and will be looking for their first win of the tournament.

LSH vs FCS Probable Playing 11 Today

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Kavem Hodge, Andrew Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne.

FCS XI

Casmus Hackshaw (wk), Sealroy Williams, Donwell Hector, Crystian Thurton, Miles Bascombe (c), Kirton Lavia, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Rasheed Fredrick, Ray Jordan, Reynolly Hillocks

Match Details

LSH vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 14

Date and Time: 26th March, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground is excellent for batting, with teams consistently putting up big totals there. The team that wins the toss will almost obviously choose to bat first in order to put up a large total.

Today’s LSH vs FCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope: Pope is La Soufriere Hiker's joint-top run-scorer in the Vincy T10 with 78 runs at an average of 26.00 in four matches.

Batters

Kavem Hodge: Hodge is an explosive top-order batter who has scored 78 runs in four matches at an average of 39.00. He is also proving to be quite effective with the ball for his side.

All-rounders

Joshua James: James has scalped four wickets and has scored 68 runs at an average of 22.66 in four matches. He is unquestionably a must-have for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Richie Richards: Richie is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped four wickets in four matches at an average of 12.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Sealroy Williams (FCS) – 106 points

Miles Bascombe (FCS) – 106 points

Casmus Hackshaw (FCS) – 106 points

Dillon Douglus (LSH) – 123 points

Richie Richards (FCS) – 152 points

Important stats for LSH vs FCS Dream11 prediction team

Ray Jordan: Three wickets in four games; bowling average: 20.33

Miles Bascombe: 68 runs in two games; batting average: 17.00

Dillon Douglas: 61 runs in four games; batting average: 15.25

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction

LSH vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Dilon Douglas, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Ray Jordan, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Kavem Hodge Vice-captain: Joshua James

LSH vs FCS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Kavem Hodge, Sealroy Williams, Miles Bascombe, Dilon Douglas, Joshua James, Richie Richards, Othneil Lewis, Ray Jordan, Jeremy Layne, Rayan Williams.

Captain: Joshua James Vice-captain: Rayan Williams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee